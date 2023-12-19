"Having a torrid time" – John Aldridge delivers worrying verdict on Liverpool star

Ex-Liverpool striker John Aldridge has claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai is currently on an underwhelming run of form after the Reds' recent 0-0 Premier League draw against Manchester United.

The Reds, who have lost just one league contest this season, failed to consolidate their top spot in the Premier League standings earlier this Sunday (December 17). Despite recording 68% possession and 34 shots, they were held to a stalemate in front of the Anfield faithful.

In his column for The Echo, Aldridge offered his two cents on Liverpool's below-par outing against the Red Devils. Opining on Darwin Nunez's lacklustre performance, he wrote:

"He has zero confidence at the moment and is in desperate need of a goal. I have previously said I don't think the way we play is necessarily suited to his style, but I do hope he has a long-term future at the club."

Delivering his verdict on Szoboszlai's latest outing, Aldridge continued:

"It's not only Nunez who doesn't look right, Dominik Szoboszlai is having a torrid time at present. He started the season in remarkable style but his form has dipped badly of late."

Szoboszlai, 23, opened his Liverpool chapter on a great note after arriving in a £60 million switch from RB Leipzig in the summer. But, he has struggled in the past few weeks, failing to assert his dominance with his brilliant passing and dribbling ability in the heart of the midfield.

So far, the 38-cap Hungary international has bagged three goals and registered as many assists in 22 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez will struggle if Mohamed Salah departs, suggests ex-star

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, ex-Liverpool forward Michael Owen insisted that Darwin Nunez will struggle should Mohamed Salah decide to leave in the future. He said (h/t HITC):

"Playing alongside Mo Salah probably helps. Because goalscoring isn't a massive problem for this team. If Salah left, say he went to Saudi in the summer... when he eventually leaves, he isn't going to be there forever, of course. That will then put Nunez into sharp focus."

Owen, who netted 158 goals in 297 matches for the Reds, concluded:

"Then Liverpool will be thinking: 'Right, where are we going to replace 25 goals in the league every season?' That's when the pressure will be ramped up and [he is not capable] not at the moment."

Nunez, who has failed to net in his last 10 club games, has registered seven goals and as many assists in 24 matches so far this campaign.

Salah, on the other hand, has netted 14 goals in 23 games across all competitions so far this campaign. He has also assisted eight times.