“Having this uncertainty is quite helpful” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes huge admission on future as he enters final year of Gunners contract

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is motivated by the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club. The former Gunners captain has done a phenomenal job at the club and come close to dethroning reigning champions Manchester City in the last two seasons.

The Spanish manager, however, heads into the final year of his contract with the north Londoners, but he believes the uncertainty around his future drives him. The tactician said on CNN:

"In football it’s about today and what we’re going to do today and what you hopefully can do tomorrow. [In] this profession I think having this uncertainty is quite helpful. At least it motivates me, keeps me on my toes, and it keeps me hungry to go again.

"I think we have a great relationship with everybody at the football club. I’m really happy where I am, and things will take care of themselves."

The Arsenal boss will be fairly confident that they will secure a contract extension with the club following his performances over the last two seasons. He has led the Gunners back to the top end of the table and will be determined to end their two-decade wait for Premier League glory.

Mikel Arteta keen to end Arsenal wait for Premier League glory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to end his team's two-decade wait for a Premier League title. The Gunners have come close to winning the title on two occasions but haven't been crowned champions despite their attempts.

Arteta reflected on his side's title challenges and said:

"[We] will look to go again, All the margins, squad-wise, the process that we have at the football club, our methodology, especially on how we can make our players better, more competitive, more consistent and cause them to raise the level and be better than the previous season."

The Gunners boss continued:

"I think our focus has to be with what we have already in house. There are margins and there are players that can still develop and be better and that’s the objective that we have.

"Every decision we’re going to make is to be better, without losing who we are and everything that is taking us in the position that we are now as a football club, as a team. The ambition is there. The players, the staff. You can sense it. They want much more. They want to start lifting trophies and that’s the next step."

Arteta will hope that his Arsenal team can make their third attempt a successful one and dethrone Manchester City at the top of the table next season. The Spanish manager will hope his team is more than capable of being crowned champions following their strong displays in the previous two seasons.