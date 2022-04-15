"Having a wobble" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the score for Arsenal's visit to Southampton

Former Premier League player and BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal might not be able to snatch a win against Southampton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side have faced consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in their last two Premier League outings.

While Palace blanked Arsenal 3-0, Brighton ran down the Gunners 2-0 last week. After a good recovery in February and March, Arsenal have lost momentum once again. They have lost three of their last four league games and are currently back at fifth place in the league table.

They will take on a motivated Southampton outfit this weekend after the Saints were thrashed 6-0 by Chelsea in their last game in the Premier League.

The Gunners will also be without key players in Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, who have been ruled out through injury.

Lawrenson explained the injuries matched with their poor form could see them muster only 1-1 draw at St. Mary's this week.

In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

“Southampton have lost five of their past six games in all competitions but, with three defeats out of four, Arsenal are having a wobble as well. The Gunners are without Thomas Partey as well as Kieran Tierney and they are really missing the pair of them. I don't look at them and think they are going to go to St Mary's and win.”

Southampton clash a must-win game for Arsenal

The Gunners have a few tough fixtures coming up as the battle for top four gets more intense. Tottenham Hotspur are currently three points ahead of them, although Spurs have played an extra game.

Arteta's men will take on Manchester United and Chelsea post their match against Southampton. Tottenham Hotspur will face Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The two north London rivals are also yet to play each other this year in the Premier League.

The Gunners have a good record against the Saints, having lost just once in the last five meetings between the two sides. They will be keen to build on that to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

