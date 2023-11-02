"He hasn't been able to fully recover and is not enjoying football" - Pau Torres slams Barcelona for overplaying key player 

Spanish defender Pau Torres has openly aired his criticism of Spanish giants FC Barcelona over their management of midfielder Pedri since his emergence. The Spanish midfielder is currently available for selection, having missed out on a chunk of this season through injury.

Barcelona fans have hardly seen Pedri in the last two seasons as a result of a series of recurring muscular injuries. The 20-year-old starlet has returned to training and will be available to manager Xavi for the first time since the second week of the season.

The 2020-21 season saw Pedri play 73 matches for club and country aged just 18. He played in the UEFA European Championship for Spain and days after their elimination, joined up with the Olympics team in Tokyo until their loss in the final.

Pedri resumed preseason training early for the Blaugrana ahead of the 2021-22 season, and has suffered from injuries since then. The 2021 Golden Boy winner has appeared in only 63 games since 2021, an evidence of his injury problems.

Pau Torres spoke to Relevo about the situation of his national teammate, blaming his club for his situation. The former Villarreal man revealed that the proper management of the youngster is necessary because of his immense talent.

"If Barça had decided to give him his rest time, I think that Pedri, today, would be better physically, because he has been dragging injuries since that moment. I think he is not enjoying football and neither is Spanish football, because he is a different player who Spain and La Liga needs."

Pau Torres' criticism of Barcelona is well-intended as the Blaugrana have been unforgiving in their use of the young midfielder. Pedri, who has played alongside Torres for the Spanish national team, racked up a great number of minutes in his first year at the highest level.

Pau Torres settling into life in the Premier League

Spanish international Pau Torres left boyhood club Villarreal for the first time in his career to join up with Unai Emery at Aston Villa. The 26-year-old centre-back has settled well into life in the Premier League and is enjoying his time at Villa Park.

Pau Torres has made 13 appearances for Aston Villa this season, including ten in the Premier League, and has helped them keep four clean sheets. The Spaniard also has one goal for the side, having scored their leveller against Wolves.

Aston Villa are fifth in the Premier League this season and are on a run of six unbeaten games in the competition. They have also only lost twice this season in the league, and Torres has been a huge part of their impressive start to the season.