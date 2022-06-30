"He was absolutely dreadful" - Gabby Agbonlahor predicts 'overrated' Arsenal star to lose his place in the starting XI next season

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has boldly predicted that Arsenal defender Ben White will be replaced by William Saliba in Mikel Arteta's defense next season.

White, 24, joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50 million last summer and became a mainstay in Arteta's side, making 37 appearances.

He earned praise for his partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence, but Agbonlahor believes the 24-year-old is 'overrated'.

He expects the returning William Saliba, who has been on loan at Marseille, to replace him next season, telling Football Insider:

“I’ve watched Saliba a few times and he’s got that speed that you like to see in a centre-half and he’s very good at making the right decision at the right time.”

Saliba won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for his impressive season at Marseille in which he made 52 appearances.

Agbonlahor went on to criticize the Gunners defense, particularly scrutinizing White:

“Arsenal’s defence is nowhere near good enough to get top-four. For me, Ben White is very overrated, I watched him against Newcastle towards the end of the season and he was absolutely dreadful."

He continued with his analysis:

“He lacks pace, he lacks aggression. Yes, he’s good on the ball but he’s not a defensive midfielder, he’s a centre-half. Arsenal need two centre-halves who are no nonsense and have both got speed. For me, Gabriel and Saliba would be my starters next season.

“With Ben White, I think Brighton are laughing at getting the fee they got for him because he’s not good enough. It’s a shame that Arsenal have wasted a lot of money again. It was the same with Pepe. Ben White was not needed and Saliba should start ahead of him.”

Arsenal defender Ben White has had to deal with criticism

Ben White had to deal with doubters

Gabby Agbonlahor's criticism of Arsenal defender Ben White is a tad harsh given that the English defender performed consistently well last season.

He didn't start off on the best of terms with an uninspiring opening day performance against Brentford in a 2-0 defeat.

The 24-year-old was heavily criticized by Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher following his disappointing outing.

Jamie Carragher: "People are going to watch tonight & think, 'Just play long-balls on Ben White's head & you're going to get joy', as they [Brentford] did tonight."

White has spoken on the scrutiny that came his way last season, particularly dwelling on Neville and Carragher's analysis of his display against Brentford.

The Gunners centre-back said (via Mirror):

“I think it was the first time I have actually been singled out. It is not a nice feeling, it is not very good. But it just gave me more incentive to go out there and do well."

The Englishman bounced back with some impressive performances throughout last season and has become a regular member of Gareth Southgate's England side.

Agbonlahor's opinion of the Gunners defender may just spur him on heading into next season.

