“He is absolutely the example” - Erik ten Hag suggests Manchester United stars must learn from teammate after win over Fulham

Manchester United secured a hard-fought victory over Fulham, thanks to a goal from skipper Bruno Fernandes on Saturday, November 4. The Portuguese midfielder's late goal in the 91st minute ended a challenging run of two consecutive 3-0 defeats for the Red Devils.

In the wake of recent criticism and doubts surrounding his captaincy, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had nothing but praise for Fernandes. Ten Hag emphasized the vital role he plays in the squad, hailing him as 'an example' for the rest of his teammates at Old Trafford.

Fernandes' goal marked his third match-winning contribution in Manchester United's six Premier League victories this season. Praising the Portuguese international, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening):

"So often already, from the moment I make him captain, he did this. Always when he's playing he is giving energy, he is the example and you see the way he is pressing, the way he is counter-pressing, the way he is doing the recovery, he is absolutely the example.''

The recent criticism of Fernandes, particularly from Manchester United legend Roy Keane, had questioned his suitability as the team's captain. However, Ten Hag's words demonstrate his unwavering faith in the 29-year-old, reinforcing Fernandes's pivotal role in the squad.

He added:

"And he is taking responsibility all the time on and off the pitch and scoring important goals, for instance. But he also wants to have the ball, wants to create so I'm happy with my captain."

While the performance may not have been flawless, the win was the primary objective for United, who had faced a challenging week. They crashed out of the FA Cup title race after losing to Newcastle United and have only won six games out of the 11 Premier League games thus far.

''We have to create more'' - Manchester United manager demands more creativity inside the box for better goal conversion

After securing a crucial 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday, November 4, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised his team's spirit and pressing game.

However, he stressed the need for more creativity in the box to enhance goal conversion. He said (via Manchester Evening):

"They play very decent football from the back and we never allowed that, we were very good in the pressing and winning second balls, and ball progressing but it's clear in the box we have to create more. And I think the composure on the ball was a step up."

United has consistently won by a single goal this season, highlighting the importance of improving their attacking prowess. As the team prepares for the Champions League against Copenhagen and Luton Town clash in EPL, Ten Hag's call for increased creativity inside the box gains prominence.