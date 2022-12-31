"He is absolutely finished", "What did we do to deserve this" - Liverpool fans turn on key star after woeful performance against Leicester

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam Jordan Henderson after he produced an underwhelming performance in the Reds' 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

Liverpool played their first home match following the FIFA World Cup break against Leicester in the Premier League on Friday, December 30. They went into the game looking to build on their 3-1 win against Aston Villa in their previous game.

The Reds, though, made a poor start to the match as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave the visitors the lead just four minutes in. The hosts struggled to get a foothold in the game, with Brendan Rodgers' men causing them headaches.

However, two comical own goals from Leicester defender Wout Faes in the final 10 minutes of the first half put Liverpool in the driving seat. Jurgen Klopp's side managed to hold on to the one-goal lead and claim all three points.

The Reds' performance, though, left a lot to be desired, with Henderson among those who failed to impress. Many fans believe the England international does not warrant a regular place in the starting line-up as things stand. One supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Absolutely embarrassing. The midfield hasn’t been this bad in 15 years. Henderson has been a great servant to the club, but he shouldn’t be anywhere near the 1st team, he is absolutely finished. We have won our last two games and we’ve been as bad as ever."

Jamie Quigley @Quigz1994 @LFC Absolutely embarrassing. The midfield hasn't been this bad in 15 years… Henderson has been a great servant to the club, but he shouldn't be anywhere near the 1st team , he is absolutely finished. We have won our last two games and we've been as bad as ever

Another frustrated fan wrote:

"It’s honestly cruel making fans watch Henderson week in week out. What the f**k did we do to deserve this I’m absolutely sick of it."

Jack Moore @Jack_Moore7 It's honestly cruel making fans watch Henderson week in week out. What the fuck did we do to deserve this I'm absolutely sick of it

Here are some more reactions to Henderson's woeful display against Leicester:

nthabilly @OriginalWineGum @LFC Where's our heavy metal football and where are our mentality monsters😭😭🚩💯💯💯2023 please be merciful on my club coz it's barely surviving💔🥺

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿JimmyBG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Jimmygoode @LFC Henderson was terrible in the first half and not much better after the break.

KK LFC @LFC_19683941 @LFC 3 points is 3 points 👏👏👏 just shows how much we need at least one midfielder in Jan

SCARFACE @LFC_LION



Embarrassing



0 goals



0 assist



0 chances created



0 tackles



0 duels won



0 percent pass completion



SCARFACE @LFC_LION

@LFC Jordan Henderson v Leicester stats

Embarrassing #LFC 

90 mins
0 goals
0 assist
0 chances created
0 tackles
0 duels won
0 percent pass completion

Worst footballer and captain in the history of FOOTBALL FRAUD

Adebayo Đave @Bayo_logic

Keita and Ox should be axed on this transfer window before they get injured again.



Sign proper midfielders with fund made off them.



Adebayo Đave @Bayo_logic

@LFC We need proper midfielders. Henderson isn't just one of 'em.

Keita and Ox should be axed on this transfer window before they get injured again.

Sign proper midfielders with fund made off them.

Nunez needs basic shooting/finishing drill for 1 month. Get him a tutor!

Pas de nom @si_o_Quee @LFC That was a shitshow. Got really lucky there. Only positives were naby and darwin's hunger to try things. We played upside down. We abused of long balls. Hendo looked really old out there. We bought a striker and we dont even play for him. He has to create for others.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Henderson gives it away cheaply again. Liverpool creating so many problems for themselves here.

Harvey ⚽️ @DarwinBaII



Harvey ⚽️ @DarwinBaII

Underrated Keita in 28 minutes showed Henderson how to PLAY football.Underrated 💫🇬🇳

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 28 points from 16 matches so far. Sitting two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, they will be hopeful of claiming further up the ladder in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are expected to sign a midfielder in 2023

Many fans believed the Reds needed to sign a top midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season. While the club brought Arthur Melo in on loan, the Brazilian has hardly featured for them so far.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Merseyside-based club intend to strengthen the area in 2023. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has long been earmarked as their top target.

Klopp's side, though, is expected to face stiff competition for the England international's signature. It is also worth noting that he is likely to be available on in the summer. It remains to be seen if the English giants will consider a move for a midfielder in January.

