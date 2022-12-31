"He is absolutely finished", "What did we do to deserve this" - Liverpool fans turn on key star after woeful performance against Leicester

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam Jordan Henderson after he produced an underwhelming performance in the Reds' 2-1 victory over Leicester City.
Liverpool played their first home match following the FIFA World Cup break against Leicester in the Premier League on Friday, December 30. They went into the game looking to build on their 3-1 win against Aston Villa in their previous game.
The Reds, though, made a poor start to the match as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave the visitors the lead just four minutes in. The hosts struggled to get a foothold in the game, with Brendan Rodgers' men causing them headaches.
However, two comical own goals from Leicester defender Wout Faes in the final 10 minutes of the first half put Liverpool in the driving seat. Jurgen Klopp's side managed to hold on to the one-goal lead and claim all three points.
The Reds' performance, though, left a lot to be desired, with Henderson among those who failed to impress. Many fans believe the England international does not warrant a regular place in the starting line-up as things stand. One supporter wrote on Twitter:
"Absolutely embarrassing. The midfield hasn’t been this bad in 15 years. Henderson has been a great servant to the club, but he shouldn’t be anywhere near the 1st team, he is absolutely finished. We have won our last two games and we’ve been as bad as ever."
Another frustrated fan wrote:
"It’s honestly cruel making fans watch Henderson week in week out. What the f**k did we do to deserve this I’m absolutely sick of it."
Here are some more reactions to Henderson's woeful display against Leicester:
Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 28 points from 16 matches so far. Sitting two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, they will be hopeful of claiming further up the ladder in the coming weeks.
Liverpool are expected to sign a midfielder in 2023
Many fans believed the Reds needed to sign a top midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season. While the club brought Arthur Melo in on loan, the Brazilian has hardly featured for them so far.
Multiple reports have claimed that the Merseyside-based club intend to strengthen the area in 2023. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has long been earmarked as their top target.
Klopp's side, though, is expected to face stiff competition for the England international's signature. It is also worth noting that he is likely to be available on in the summer. It remains to be seen if the English giants will consider a move for a midfielder in January.