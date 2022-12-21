"He was absolutely fuming" - Sacked pundit claims Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher went on a 10-minute rant for bringing up spitting incident

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has opened up about a telephonic altercation he had with Liverpool great Jamie Carragher after recently bringing up the latter's unseemly spitting incident from 2018.

Le Tissier, who is Southampton's second-highest goal-scorer of all time, stirred the pot while recounting his dismissal from Sky Sports' roster. During a conversation on The Rob Moore Podcast, he mentioned Carragher's incident as he questioned his former bosses' decision.

Carragher, who helped Liverpool lift 11 trophies during his 17-year-long stint, was embroiled in a controversy after he was filmed spitting at a 14-year-old girl from his car in March 2018. He resumed his role for Sky Sports after serving a six-month suspension.

Speaking on Pub Talk, Le Tissier stated that Carragher had rung him up after his comments on the aforementioned podcast. He said:

"I don't think I've told anybody this, but I got a phone call about six weeks ago from Jamie, because I dared to mention that he kept his job after spitting at a child. He wasn't very happy about that so he rang me up and then spent a good 10 minutes of spitting bile down the telephone at me. He was absolutely fuming."

Shedding light on their conversation, Le Tissier added:

"He said I'd embarrassed him and his family by bringing it up. At which point I went, 'Jamie, I think the fact that you spat [at the girl] is probably more embarrassing, so you need to own what you did, and if somebody talks about it, tough. Because you did it'."

Le Tissier was dropped from Sky Sports' flagship show Soccer Saturday following his contentious social media posts. Since his dismissal in August 2020, he has made several remarks about COVID-19 and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which were met with criticism.

Carragher, on the other hand, has continued his association with Sky Sports since his spitting incident. The former Liverpool center-back is one of the star pundits on Sky Sports' show Monday Night Football.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher includes Lionel Messi in his top-five GOAT list

Taking to Twitter, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed the rankings on his all-time list. He placed Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi at the top of the list, followed by Argentina great Diego Maradona and Brazil legend Pele in second and third.

Carragher put Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo and France legend Zinedine Zidane at fourth and fifth respectively. He later claimed that he could swap in Netherlands great Johan Cruyff in place of Zidane.

Messi, 35, etched his name among the greatest players to have graced the sport by guiding his nation to their third FIFA World Cup triumph earlier this month. He has scored 793 goals and laid out 387 assists in 1003 appearances for clubs and country in his career.

