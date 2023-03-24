“He absolutely ran the show” – Journalist reserves special praise for Arsenal target on international duty

Journalist Charles Watts has heaped praise on Arsenal target Declan Rice after his impressive display in the 2-1 win against Italy on Thursday (March 23). The Three Lions star has been in top form this season and is a target of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer, as he's looking for a new challenge. He has interest from all top clubs in England, and the Hammers have set his price at over £100 million.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that Rice ran the show against Italy and that the midfielder would be a fabulous signing for the Gunners:

"He was so good in that game, especially in the first half when he absolutely ran the show in Naples. Second half, not quite so dominant, and Italy played a lot better, but I still thought Declan Rice was good. And I was just watching that game yesterday, I was thinking he would be such a fantastic signing for Arsenal if it does happen this summer."

Watts added:

"It's not going to be easy, going to cost a lot of money. We've heard time and time again from West Ham in the build-up to this summer that it's going to take a British record transfer fee to sign Declan Rice. Now, whether that actually is the case, again, we'll have to wait and see. I'm pretty sure that we're going to try and get him for a lot cheaper than that considering he'll only have, I think, a year left on his deal at the end of the season."

Arsenal target Declan Rice praised after Italy display

Charles Watts was not the only journalist to notice the top performance from Declan Rice on Thursday night. The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg also praised the West Ham star. He wrote:

"The West Ham captain answered criticism from Graeme Souness by opening the scoring. He later produced a superb tackle to deny (Nicolo) Barella. Furious to be booked for time-wasting. Stood firm when England were under the cosh."

Rice has spoken about his dream of playing with Mason Mount at Chelsea but is now closer to joining Arsenal in the summer.

