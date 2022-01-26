"He was absolutely unbelievable" - Gary Neville names 2 ex-Manchester United stars who impressed him the most in training

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has named two players who he was most impressed with in training during his time at the club.

Speaking on Carragher and Neville Transfer Special on Sky Sports, Neville revealed that former Manchester United forwards Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy were the most impressive during training sessions. He said:

"The 2 certainties, one that I knew was Rooney, it was like not even a risk, he was absolutely unbelievable. We just had to wait for him a bit before his debut because he as injured obviously. I never thought that one was a risk."

"The other one that I didn't know but we spent a lot of money on was Van Nistelrooy. The first time in training during a shooting session and he hit one, and we were like wow you can't kick a ball like that, you know when someone finishes in training and you think, that's a proper player that. He's the one I didn't know and looked at straight away and said unbelievable."

Gary Neville spent 19 years at Manchester United during which he amassed 600 appearances for the club. The former right-back is also one of the club's most decorated players of all time, having won eight Premier League titles, two Champions League titles and three FA Cups amongst other silverware across his illustrious career.

Rooney and Van Nistelrooy are two of Manchester United's greatest strikers of all time

Rooney and Van Nistelrooy in action

Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy were both prolific strikers during their time at Manchester United.

Rooney made 559 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, registering 253 goals and 146 assists along the way. The Englishman is the club's all-time top scorer and has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League title and one FA Cup during his time with the club.

Van Nistelrooy, on the other hand, spent only five seasons as a Red Devil during which he contributed 150 goals and 21 assists in 219 appearances across all competitions. During this time, the Dutchman won one Premier League title and one FA Cup.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck ON THIS DAY



5 years ago, Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's top goal scorer



One of the greats ON THIS DAY5 years ago, Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's top goal scorerOne of the greats 🔴 ON THIS DAY🔴 5 years ago, Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's top goal scorer⚽️ One of the greats🏆 https://t.co/FROmuJswTE

Edited by Adit Jaganathan