"He doesn't accept the principles" - Simon Jordan slams ex-Manchester United star for flushing down 3 years of his career

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard wasted the last few years of his career by sticking to the Red Devils. That's according to former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, who has blamed the Englishman for not taking the chance to leave Old Trafford last summer.

Recall that Jesse Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at West Ham United, where he impressed by bagging nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances.

The Hammers made moves to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of his loan stint but the player opted to return to Manchester United instead.

Roshane Thomas @RoshaneSport



Shaping up to be an exciting window for

theathletic.com/news/west-ham-… West Ham United open negotiations with Jesse Lingard who becomes a free agent on July 1.Shaping up to be an exciting window for #WHUFC West Ham United open negotiations with Jesse Lingard who becomes a free agent on July 1.Shaping up to be an exciting window for #WHUFC.theathletic.com/news/west-ham-…

That decision has been criticized by Simon Jordan, who claims the player didn't settle with the fact that he wasn't highly regarded at Old Trafford.

"Jesse Lingard has taken three years of his career and flushed it," the former Crystal Palace owner told talkSPORT. "He doesn't accept the principle that he was not really regarded that highly at Manchester United to get into their team.

"He had an opportunity to go to West Ham and he has made it about finances. He ran down his contract to a free transfer because he knows that the free transfer side of things will enable his wage packet to be at a certain level."

Jesse Lingard has become a free agent after running down his contract with Manchester United this summer. The attacking midfielder is currently being linked with a move to MLS side DC United.

Simon Jordan believes the move could really materialize as the MLS club will be able to match his financial demands.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Two MLS sides are interested in Jesse Lingard and are set to pitch what have been described as "ground-breaking" deals (✍️: ESPN)



Lingard joins Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani as players who have left Manchester United on a free transfer this summer. Two MLS sides are interested in Jesse Lingard and are set to pitch what have been described as "ground-breaking" deals (✍️: ESPN)Lingard joins Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani as players who have left Manchester United on a free transfer this summer. 🚨🚨Two MLS sides are interested in Jesse Lingard and are set to pitch what have been described as "ground-breaking" deals (✍️: ESPN)Lingard joins Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani as players who have left Manchester United on a free transfer this summer. https://t.co/QES0FhboKi

He said:

"But that's his choice. As an MVP, yes he will (earn as much at DC United as he can at West Ham if he moves to MLS). What did you think they did with Rooney when he moved there. He was their designated player."

Jesse Lingard's overall stats for Manchester United

The Englishman has run down his contract with the Devils

The Englishman was promoted from the Red Devils' youth system to the senior team in the summer of 2014.

Despite his loan stints at Derby Country and West Ham United, the midfielder was able to make 231 appearances for the Premier League giants across eight years.

Lingard's numbers for Manchester United stand at 35 goals and 21 assists across all competitions. The 29-year-old also claimed four honors during his time at Old Trafford, namely the Europa League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and Community Shield.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far