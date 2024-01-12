"He achieves everything and never gives up" - Portugal star reveals why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo his idol

Cristiano Ronaldo's lore seems to be growing at a rapid pace, having added yet another follower to the mix. Portuguese forward Mika Borges, who is plying his trade for FC Lourosa, recently said that he admires Ronaldo's work ethic and considers his compatriot his idol.

The 26-year-old striker is making waves in the third tier of Portuguese football, having netted seven goals to become the third-highest scorer in the ongoing campaign. As a direct consequence of his impeccable form, FC Lourosa are in pole position to secure promotion to the second tier come the end of the season.

Talking to renowned Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, Borges revealed that he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo, primarily due to the Al Nassr forward's winning mentality. The Chaves-born forward said:

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo because of the way he works, how he achieves everything and never gives up."

Previously nicknamed Cavani due to having a similar hairstyle as that of the Uruguayan, Borges also shared his dream of playing at the top-most level, saying:

"I work every day to play at the highest level in a professional league in Portugal. I hope one day I can do it, I already managed to debut in the I Liga, when I was at Chaves."

Having already made his debut in the Portuguese top-flight in the 2018-19 season with Chaves, Borges has proven that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. The former AD Fafe winger has also spent time in Benfica, sharing the pitch with the likes of Ruben Dias, Renato Sanches, Joao Carvalho, and Diogo Gonçalves, among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo donates one of his five Ballons d'Or

Apart from Lionel Messi, no one in the history of football can claim to have won more Ballons d'Or than Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Real Madrid legend has earned the accolade five times, he is now left with only four golden trophies.

This is because Ronaldo has decided to auction and donate the earnings of his 2013 Ballon d'Or title to charity (according to Marca). The said accolade happened to be Ronaldo's second win, which also snapped Lionel Messi's four-year streak at the time.

The award was eventually put up for auction in London, with Israel's Idan Ofer claiming it for a hefty bid of €600,000. The earnings were ultimately donated to a charity called Make-A-Wish, an organization that aids children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.