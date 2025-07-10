"He actually is harming our team" - Inter Miami fans make feelings clear about Lionel Messi's teammate despite 2-1 win over New England Revolution

Inter Miami fans on X have criticized Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-1 win over the New England Revolution. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 9.

Following a positive start to the game, the Herons broke the deadlock in the 27th minute via Lionel Messi's finish. The Argentine ace then brilliantly found the bottom-right corner from outside the box 11 minutes later to double their advantage. Inter Miami's sloppiness in the second half resulted in Carles Gil scoring in the 80th minute, but the visitors defended well to secure all three points.

Luis Suarez started alongside Lionel Messi up front, playing 87 minutes. However, the 38-year-old landed zero shots on target from three attempts, completed none of his two attempted dribbles, lost three duels, and lost possession 12 times. He struggled with his mobility as well before being replaced by David Martinez.

One Inter Miami fan posted:

"Please sub off Suarez he actually is harming our team"

Another fan tweeted:

"Suarez can barely walk but he's still on the field.#MascheranoOut"

Other fans reacted below:

"Your defenders are dead woods, Kudos to the Goalie and Messi, #sellsuarez," one fan commented

"This is on mascherano the team hasn’t attacked this half and yet he still Keeps Suarez on who does f**k all," another added

"Messi has scored a brace. Mascherano should remove Luis Suarez so that we can have a hat-trick today! He will start planning to get Suarez on the scoresheet!" one fan typed

"Inter miami needs a energetic striker desparately replacing Suarez," another chimed in

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami during their 2-1 win over New England Revolution?

Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi's exceptional run of form continued as he netted a brace during their 2-1 win over New England Revolution. He has now scored a brace in each of his last four MLS games, highlighting his impact on the pitch.

Messi was named the Player of the Match, receiving a match rating of 9.1. He completed 45 passes from an attempted 54 with an accuracy of 83 percent and created one chance. The 38-year-old also landed two shots on target from six attempts (33 percent accuracy), won four duels, and completed three dribbles from an attempted five.

Lionel Messi has recorded 20 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season for the Herons. He will aim to continue this momentum in their next fixture against Nashville on July 12.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 10, 2025, at 9:40 AM IST. They are subject to change.

