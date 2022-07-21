"He actually has no shame," "Been offered everywhere at this point" - Barcelona fans react to news that Jorge Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Catalan giants

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is still hanging in the balance and the latest updates suggest that the forward was offered to Barcelona.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes offered his client to the Blaugrana before they signed Robert Lewandowski. The journalist added that the 37-year-old has been offered to Atletico Madrid as well.

Jacobs tweeted (in two separate posts):

“Atleti sources reiterate that the club are simply not in a financial position to move. Atleti have termed signing Ronaldo 'problematic'. Mendes even offered Ronaldo to Barcelona prior to them signing Robert Lewandowski.”

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Mendes even offered Ronaldo to Barcelona prior to them signing Robert Lewandowski. No club is currently close to signing Ronaldo allowing #MUFC to maintain their ‘not for sale’ stance without it being challenged. Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of having clear-the-air talks, too. Mendes even offered Ronaldo to Barcelona prior to them signing Robert Lewandowski. No club is currently close to signing Ronaldo allowing #MUFC to maintain their ‘not for sale’ stance without it being challenged. Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of having clear-the-air talks, too.

The update was met with a wide range of reactions from fans of the Catalan giants. Many sections of the Blaugrana fanbase aren't huge fans of Cristiano Ronaldo due to his exploits for Real Madrid and rivalry with Lionel Messi.

One fan simply tweeted:

"Been offered everywhere at this point."

Another user wrote:

"He actually has no shame wtf."

Here are some more reactions to the update linking Ronaldo and Barcelona:

Steven @UtdSteven @utdreport @JacobsBen Kim Kardashian was in my bedroom last night, that’s how believable this is @utdreport @JacobsBen Kim Kardashian was in my bedroom last night, that’s how believable this is

Kannan Murali @ANANTHU089 @UnitedStandMUFC

Then Real come into the equation put money and buy him.

Nice mindset Mr Mendes. 🕵 @JacobsBen So Mendes offered to Barcelona? They agree.Then Real come into the equation put money and buy him.Nice mindset Mr Mendes. 🕵 @UnitedStandMUFC @JacobsBen So Mendes offered to Barcelona? They agree.Then Real come into the equation put money and buy him.Nice mindset Mr Mendes. 🕵

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain amid links with multiple clubs including Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked with Lewandowski for much of this summer after the Polish forward revealed that he wanted to depart Bayern Munich. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that the links between the Catalan giants and Cristiano Ronaldo did not amount to anything.

As things stand, Ronaldo's future still remains as uncertain as ever. Chelsea previously seemed like a realistic destination for the legendary forward. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Blues didn't go ahead with the deal after holding discussions with Thomas Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager.Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. https://t.co/Fa19FcPhNX

Ronaldo is yet to join Manchester United's pre-season camp. The Red Devils, to their credit, have fared quite well without his services, picking up three wins in as many games. They have also scored an excellent 11 goals in those matches.

Erik ten Hag's side will end their tour of Singapore and Australia with a clash against Aston Villa on July 23. They will then return to Europe with a clash against Atletico Madrid scheduled for July 30 in Norway.

It'll be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo's future is sorted in time for the clash against the Spanish giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far