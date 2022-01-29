"He has agreed personal terms to join immediately"- Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are 'preparing paperwork' to sign top target 'as soon as possible'

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing a move for Porto striker Luis Diaz. The Reds have made no secret of their desire to sign a top-quality striker in recent months and could finally be set to bolster their frontline.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old forward 'has agreed personal terms' to join the Merseyside club immediately. Jurgen Klopp's side and Porto are believed to be finalizing the paperwork for Diaz, who will pen a five-year contract with the Premier League giants. As per The Athletic, Liverpool will pay €45 million-plus €15 million in add-ons to Porto.

Luis Diaz joined Porto in the summer of 2019 and immediately became a key member of the club's starting line-up. The Colombia international has been on fire this season, scoring 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga games for the club.

Liverpool are currently on a poor run of form. The Merseyside club have managed to win just two of their last five Premier League games. Jurgen Klopp's side have, however, won their last two league games and will look to maintain their form after the ongoing international break.

The Reds currently sit second in the Premier League table, nine points behind league leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand.

Liverpool have often been accused of being overly reliant on the goal-scoring abilities of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. The potential arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto will add some much-needed depth to the Reds' front-line and provide an added dimension to their attack.

Luis Diaz's pace, dribbling and goal-scoring ability will make him an asset for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately.Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFCLuís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. https://t.co/24JMhuRG9u

Luis Diaz's arrival could lead to the departure of two Liverpool stars

FC Porto v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool could be preparing themselves for the potential departure of Divock Origi. Despite being a key squad member over the years, Origi has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of playing time. The 26-year-old has made just ten appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring five goals.

The Belgian is reportedly keen to leave the Reds and join a club where he will become a regular starter. He is eager to boost his chances of being a part of Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC What Luis Diaz transfer means for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi at Liverpool



✍️



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… What Luis Diaz transfer means for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi at Liverpool✍️ @ptgorst 🆕 What Luis Diaz transfer means for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi at Liverpool✍️ @ptgorstliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

According to The Athletic, Divock Origi has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Atalanta. Takumi Minamino has also been linked with a move away from Liverpool. Leeds United and AS Monaco are believed to be interested in the Japan international.

Minamino joined the Reds from RB Salzburg in December 2019. After struggling to break into the starting line-up, Minamino joined Southampton on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. He returned to the Merseyside giants last summer and opted to stay and fight for his place in the starting XI.

Also Read Article Continues below

Minamino has had a more prominent role at Anfield this season. He has scored six goals in 18 appearances for the club in all competitions. The potential arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto could, however, reduce Origi and Minamino's playing time. The duo could therefore seek a move away from the club.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava