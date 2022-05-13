"He is Alan Shearer-like" - Gary Neville explains why Tottenham star Harry Kane is similar to the Premier League legend after Arsenal win

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has praised Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after his brace against Arsenal in the Premier League on May 12. He even compared the England striker to legendary Alan Shearer.

Kane helped Tottenham to a 3-0 win at home against their fiercest rivals. They are now just a point behind the Gunners in the Premier League table in fifth with two matches to go.

The brace against Arsenal took Kane to 15 league goals for the season after having started the season poorly. He also reached 181 goals in the all-time Premier League goal-scoring charts.

William Hill @WilliamHill



15 games

13 goals



Wayne Rooney is no longer their worst nightmare Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than any other player in the competition's history.15 games13 goalsWayne Rooney is no longer their worst nightmare Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than any other player in the competition's history.👕 15 games⚽️ 13 goalsWayne Rooney is no longer their worst nightmare https://t.co/jh0fr3OMza

Hailing the striker after the match against Arsenal, Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports:

"Harry Kane tonight had one touch in the first 15 or 20 minutes of the match. I think the eager, immature centre-forward does what the opposition want him to do and starts to drift wide or drop deep. I remember Sir Alex always used to say to be patient. Hold your position between the two centre-halves. Stay there. Eventually the moment will come."

He added:

"Harry really did show some patience in that first 20 minutes. He could have got eager. He could have started moving in, going wide to get the ball and involve himself in the game, but he didn't do. He held that central position. Elneny was blocking him off brilliantly, it was good from Arteta. But eventually the game started to come to him."

Neville also spoke about Kane's poor form at the start of the season as he scored just two goals before November. There were even doubts about his future at Tottenham. Neville said in this regard:

"He is playing at this really high level. Earlier in the season, there was this feeling that his time was up, he wasn't happy, his form had gone, what has happened to Harry Kane? Sometimes it can be a bit embarrassing when you think back to the conversations you were having about the same player six months ago. But I have always said this is gold, Harry Kane. This is the most reliable thing you can invest in."

Neville then went on to liken Kane to the Premier League's all-time top-scorer Shearer with 260 goals. He said:

"I had him for four years as an assistant coach to Roy Hodgson. He is unbreakable up here. He is Alan Shearer-like. He is the only person I have ever seen who is like Shearer. He has emotion, of course. But he is completely sober in every part of his life, in his preparation, he will get the chances, the repetition of the strike into the far corner, Shearer was exactly the same."

Neville then concluded by praising the England striker for his performance against Arsenal. Spurs held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their last match on May 8. Neville also hailed Kane for his performance against the Reds. He said:

"Tonight, what we have seen, I thought his performance last week at Anfield was special. It is difficult to play well against Van Dijk's back four, that pressing midfield, that aggressive small pitch, that Anfield atmosphere, what was on the game. For him to do what he did last week at Anfield was really special, it was a top performance from a centre-forward, and he has done it again here tonight."

Tottenham beat Arsenal to take the Premier League top-four race to the last day

Arsenal could've secured a fourth spot finish this season if they had beaten Tottenham. However, Kane opened the scoring via a penalty after Cedric Soares fouled Son Heung-Min in the box. Rob Holding was then sent off for a second yellow card after elbowing Son in the face.

Kane then added another goal after Rodrigo Bentancur's flick from a corner before Son scored Tottenham's third goal in the second half.

Arsenal are still in pole position for the final Champions League spot as they are currently fourth in the standings, with a one-point lead over Tottenham. Arsenal play Newcastle United and Everton in their remaining fixtures while Spurs play Burnley and Norwich City.

Edited by Diptanil Roy