“He is an alien” – Former Manchester United striker claims Cristiano Ronaldo will always score goals in any team or league

Louis Saha has lauded Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo by dubbing him an alien. The former Red Devils striker also insisted that the 36-year-old has no trouble finding the back of the net regardless of the team or league he plays in.

Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in what was one of the most exciting transfers of the summer. While the results have not always been good for the Red Devils, the Portugal captain has remained a bright spot in the team.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals and provided one assist from eleven appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season. He has scored in each of their four Champions League matches this term, including a brace against Atalanta this week.

Many fans questioned whether Ronaldo was right for Manchester United in the summer. But the Portugal international is continuing to prove doubters wrong at Old Trafford.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has the most stoppage time goals in UCL history 😎 Cristiano Ronaldo has the most stoppage time goals in UCL history 😎 https://t.co/XZRVABaydc

Former Manchester United star Saha is delighted to see Ronaldo shine for the Red Devils. Saha is of the view that Solskjaer should be happy to have the forward in his ranks as he is "an alien". Saha said:

“Solskjaer has to be very happy with his return, because he is an alien. He can play in any team or league and he will always score goals. He has that dedication and sacrifice that nobody else has. And if there is a player with influence in the world, it is Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Saha, who plied his trade for Manchester United between 2004 and 2008, also lifted the lid on his relationship with Ronaldo.

“My relationship with him was easy because we were both hard workers. If you don’t like him as a partner it’s because you’re not a worker, it’s that simple. It’s impossible to defend him. After 90 minutes you feel that he can still do it. score a goal and if he has to score five in a game he does it. He’s a machine!”

Ronaldo is contracted to Manchester United until 2023, with the option of extending the deal by another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo saves point for Manchester United against Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a point for Manchester United by scoring a brace for the side against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 36-year-old helped the Red Devils come from behind twice in their 2-2 draw with the Serie A side.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls

Listen to Peter Drury's poetic commentary on Cristiano Ronaldo last night. #mufc Listen to Peter Drury's poetic commentary on Cristiano Ronaldo last night. #mufchttps://t.co/w5dI2E4LL8

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United will be hopeful that Ronaldo can take his form into their upcoming Premier League match with Manchester City.

Edited by Aditya Singh