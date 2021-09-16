“He was all over the place positionally” - Liverpool star slammed for performance against AC Milan

Liverpool beat AC Milan to get their 2021-22 Champions League campaign off to a good start yesterday (September 15) evening. However, Trent Alexandre-Arnold's performance in the match didn't impress talkSPORT host Jamie O'Hara.

“For me, Trent was at fault for both goals. Positionally, he’s all over the place. I think he forgets he plays right-back,” Jamie O'Hara said after the game.

O'Hara added:

“I think he’s amazing going forward, he’s got so much talent and I love watching him play when he’s got the ball at his feet, but when he hasn’t got the ball he is so bad at getting back. He gets done with the one-two and gets out of position.”

He also felt Liverpool struggled in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, who was rested.

“First and foremost, you are a right-back and have to defend. You are playing a big team and without Van Dijk, they got exposed. They won the game, but they made it difficult. Against better opposition in the Premier League they will get done.”

Co-host Jason Cundy added to the criticism of Alexander-Arnold and pondered the impact it had on Mohamed Salah's role in the team. Cunday said:

“I think that has got to come from Klopp. His (Alexander-Arnold) role, and Robertson on the other side, they play like wingers. That’s the way they play. Defensively, I’m not so sure. A couple of times in the second half Salah, when Trent overlapped, to his credit he got back.”

Cundy went on to say:

“I wonder if Klopp has said to him (Salah) that 'if Trent goes beyond you, your job is to cover him.' If that’s what he’s told to do, then I feel sorry for him. He’s so good at it. He’s essentially a winger when Liverpool have got the ball in high and wide areas.”

Liverpool didn't have a great performance against AC Milan but will be glad they secured all three points with a narrow 3-2 victory at Anfield. Thanks to that result, they currently lead the Group B table.

Liverpool vs AC Milan: How the game unfolded at Anfield

Liverpool's defense and Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular suffered against AC Milan in the absense of Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool drew first blood against AC Milan on Wednesday with an own goal from Fikayo Tomori in the ninth minute giving them an early lead. However, the Reds found themselves behind at half-time as Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored for the visitors.

Two second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson ensured Jurgen Klopp's men finished the game with a win. They will return to Premier League action this weekend, with a clash with Crystal Palace coming up on Saturday (September 18).

