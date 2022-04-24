"He shouldn't be allowed to do that" - Paul Scholes calls Arsenal man's actions 'a disgrace' in win over Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his touchline antics.

The England great has called out Arteta for trying to influence the referee as Arsenal defeated his former club 3-1.

It was during the buildup to the Gunners' penalty decision that Scholes was annoyed by the actions of the Spanish manager.

Eddie Nketiah's goal was ruled offside by VAR but while checking, it was discovered that Alex Telles fouled Bukayo Saka.

VAR asked on-field referee Craig Pawson to check with the monitor to make his decision.

While Pawson took a look at the incident, Arteta's animated body language on the touchline infuriated the former Manchester United star. The 47-year-old told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“At the time, I thought it was offside. I didn’t really think of the foul, to be honest."

“That brings into question whether it’s a clear and obvious error, which is the only reason it should go to the VAR. It’s a coming together, of course, it is."

“I think Arteta is a disgrace there. He shouldn’t be allowed to do that. If you see it again, he actually goes to the crowd to try and influence the referee a little. All the players around them as well.

“That shouldn’t be allowed. But it’s a little bit clumsy from Telles.”

Arsenal have revived their top-four hopes while Manchester United look certain to miss out on Champions League football next season

With two successive wins and that too against Chelsea and Manchester United, Arsenal will he hopeful that they can manage to hold onto the fourth spot now.

The Gunners suffered three back-to-back defeats prior to that, which was a huge setback in their top-four pursuit.

However, they are right now very much back in the driving seat ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Spurs have won just one of their last six available points, having lost to Brighton and drawn against Brentford.

Antonio Conte's side can still turn it around though as they have a game against Arsenal next month at home.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's hopes for Champions League football next season seem pretty much gone now.

The Red Devils are six points and four points behind Arsenal and Spurs respectively, having played one game more.

We have to wait and see which of the three clubs end up fourth at the end of the season but Ralf Rangnick's side are very much on the backfoot.

