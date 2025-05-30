"He almost confuses the whole system" - Manchester United legend asks club to accept £100m offer for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged the club to accept the offer of £100 million tabled by Saudi giants Al-Hilal for captain Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils skipper is the subject of a mouth-watering offer from the Saudi giants, who are keen to strengthen ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

In a chat on the Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes shared his opinion on what the club should do with the interest in Fernandes from Saudi Arabia. The pundit pointed out that despite his undeniable brilliance, the Portugal international has provided a tactical dilemma to coach Ruben Amorim in his preferred system.

"They are talking about £100m for him. Man United cannot say no to that.“You know when you talk about this system as well, I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back but where does he play? What is his position? Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder? He almost confuses the whole system because he doesn’t have that one position for him. I mean he has been brilliant don’t get me wrong. But when you’re getting £100m for him you snap their hand off and take it."

Al-Hilal have shown a keenness to sign the 30-year-old former Sporting CP man ahead of the commencement of the Club World Cup next month. They have held talks with his entourage in an attempt to convince him to make the switch to the Middle East.

Manchester United finished in 15th place in the Premier League this season and failed to win any silverware, but Bruno was undoubtedly a shining light in their season. He scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Al-Hilal let Neymar leave for his native Brazil in January and lack a world-class star in their ranks, at present. Their interest in Bruno is due to his status as one of the best in the world in his position, as he has shown over the years.

Manchester United boss expresses doubt over future of club captain

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has expressed his doubts over the future of captain Bruno Fernandes at the club. The Portugal international has been the subject of serious interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, who have tabled a huge offer for him.

Speaking after his side claimed a 3-1 win over Hong Kong in their final post-season friendly game, Amorim revealed that he was unsure what Bruno planned. He expressed belief that the midfielder will remain at Manchester United beyond this tranfer window.

"I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure but nobody knows. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things."

Bruno Fernandes has been at Old Trafford since 2020, having joined the club in the January transfer window then. He has since become a cult hero, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and captaining the club.

