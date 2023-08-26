“He almost got the kiss”, “This was weird” – Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Rocuzzo apparently mistakes Inter Miami star for husband, fans react 

In a comical misunderstanding, Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Rocuzzo almost mistook Inter Miami fullback Jordi Alba for her husband.

The incident was captured in the aftermath of the Herons' US Open Cup semi-final win at FC Cincinnati following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. Messi didn't score for the first time in eight games but played a pivotal role in the win.

With Miami trailing 2-0 after 53 minutes and hurtling towards their first defeat in the Messi era, the Argentinian fed his strike partner Leonardo Campana with pin-point crosses. The Ecuadorean reduced arrears in the 67th minute before heading home again - in the seventh minute of stoppage time - to force extra time.

There, both times scored once apiece, resulting in a shootout, which Miami won 5-4, with Messi, of course, among the scorers. Following the thrilling win in Cincinnati, Rocuzzo hugged Alba as if he were Messi, almost kissing him before exchanging an awkward hug and sheepishly moving away.

"He (Alba) almost got the kiss."

"This was weird to watch."

Miami will eye their second trophy in a month when they take on Houston in the US Open Cup final on September 27.

Antonela Rocuzzo celebrates Lionel Messi's Leagues Cup triumph with Inter Miami

Antonela Rocuzzo (left) and Lionel Messi

Antonela Rocuzzo has been a constant on the pitchside as her husband Lionel Messi continues his dream start to life at Inter Miami. Messi has embarked outside Europe for the first time in his illustrious career, arriving in Miami on a free transfer after a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

Needless to say, Rocuzzo has savoured her husband's success from the sidelines. Following Inter Miami's Leagues Cup win a week earlier, Messi's wife joined Sergio Busquets' partner, Elena Galera, in celebrations as the Herons celebrated the first trophy in their short five-year history.

Antonela Rocuzzo (left) and Elena Galera

It was Messi's 44th title for club and country, becoming the most decorated male player in the history of the beautiful game. He could add to that tally in a little over a month's time.