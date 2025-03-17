"He is already a club legend", "Another masterclass performance" - Fans hail Manchester United star after 3-0 Leicester win

Fans online waxed lyrical about Bruno Fernandes for his performance in Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Leicester City on Sunday (March 16). The midfielder was the Player of the Match, as the Red Devils cruised to a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United entered the clash on the back of a superb performance, having thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday (March 13). Eager to build on that momentum, Ruben Amorim’s men started the match by holding possession.

Their bright start was rewarded two minutes shy of the half-hour mark. Bruno Fernandes was the architect as he expertly picked out Rasmus Hojlund, who raced towards goal and beat Mads Hermansen with a strike into the bottom-left corner.

United doubled their lead in the 67th minute. Fernandes was the architect again. The Portuguese maestro gave Alejandro Garnacho a pass in the 18-yard box, and the Argentine unleashed a powerful shot into the near post.

Bruno Fernandes put the game to bed in the 90th minute as he unleashed from the edge of the box past Hermansen after being teed up by Diogo Dalot.

After the match, Fernandes was named the Player of the Match. The 30-year-old was involved in all three goals, had a passing accuracy of 85% (47/55), and received a rating of 9.7, as per Sofascore.

Here is how fans reacted to his performance:

An X user wrote:

''Bruno is already a club legend.''

Another tweeted:

''Bruno with another masterclass performance.''

''Bruno. Simply class running the show yet again. Saying that De Ligt was outstanding again. But yeah Bruno for me,'' @mikewills1975 wrote.

''Only mad people slander Bruno. Only mad people,'' @AdamsEdema aadded.

''Bruno Fernandes is one of the best players in the world and he doesn’t get talked about enough. 31 G/A this season. Insane,'' @Reyhan130711 asserted.

''Bruno man. What more can be said? World Class,'' @krsuyash95_trss chimed in.

''So he's going to stay there'' - Manchester United's Ruben Amorim says he’s not resting Bruno Fernandes after another masterclass vs Leicester City

Bruno Fernandes delivered a stunning performance in Manchester United’s latest match. He scored one goal and provided two assists in their 3-0 win over the Foxes.

As a result of his impressive performance, Ruben Amorim said there’s no chance of him resting the skipper.

Ruben Amorim said (via the club’s official website):

"No, I don't feel that in Bruno [Fernandes]. He's a special guy in that aspect. He's always ready. He can recover quite well. I don't know [about] the future. I am just reading what the performance department tell me [about the numbers] and then what I see in the game. So I always see a Bruno that is dangerous, and one Bruno that can recover in every situation. So he's going to stay there."

In the ongoing season, Bruno Fernandes has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 44 games for the Red Devils across competitions. Following the 3-0 win, Manchester United leapfrogged Everton and Tottenham Hotspur to move to the 13th position on the Premier League table.

