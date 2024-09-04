"He is already in the elite" - Real Madrid star heaps praise on Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has waxed lyrical of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut at the Camp Nou in 2022-23 and hasn't looked back.

Yamal enjoyed a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign, contributing seven goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions. He then starred in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Germany with Carvajal, bagging a goal and four assists in seven games.

Heaping praise on Lamine Yamal, Carvajal told The Athletic (via Madrid Universal) that Yamal already belongs to the elite:

“It seems incredible at Yamal’s age that he is already in the elite, at a club like Barcelona and with the national team. He has adapted very well to the group. He is still a kid (laughs), so you have to keep your feet on the ground — but he’s a great kid.”

About La Roja's Euro 2024 success, he added:

“We have a great group. There’s a good atmosphere and a relationship of respect and admiration that helps the group overcome adversity in the most complicated moments.”

It was Spain's record fourth triumph at the European Championship, beating England 2-1 in the final, adding to their previous successes in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

What's next for Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal's Barcelona?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had an unbeaten start to the season, starting off proceedings with a 2-0 win over reigning UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta in Warsaw. Fede Valverde and new signing Kylian Mbappe scored the two goals.

Carlo Ancelotti's side began their La Liga title defence with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca. Los Blancos then thumped Real Valladolid 3-0 at home. Following a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas, Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0 at home, with Mbappe opening his La Liga account with a brace.

They next take on Real Sociedad at home in the league on September 14 before opening their UEFA Champions League title defence at home to VfB Stuttgart three days later.

Meanwhile, Barcelona kickstarted the Hansi Flick era with a 2-1 win at Valencia, They then repeated the scoreline at home to Athletic Bilbao and at Rayo Vallecano before thumping Real Valladolid 7-0 at home.

Hansi Flick's side next take on Girona away in the league on September 14 before travelling to Monaco four days later for their UEFA Champions League opener. Lamine Yamal and Co. are four points clear atop the La Liga standings after four games.

