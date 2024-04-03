“He also altered the perception some fans had about him” - Ex-Barcelona star expresses delight over Lionel Messi changing narrative at 2022 World Cup

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo recently admitted he was happy that Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022. He added that he was delighted that his former teammate ended the narrative about not winning trophies with the national team.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Bravo stated on Messi's historic World Cup win in 2022:

"I know Messi very well, and he's not only a fantastic player on the field but also someone who can turn around any tough situation. As a colleague and friend, I was thrilled to see him change the narrative and win titles with his national team. He has also altered the perception that some fans had about him."

Lionel Messi won the Copa America in 2021 to end his trophy drought with the national team and followed it up with the FIFA World Cup in 2022. He is set to lead the national team at Copa America this year and has been touted to make the Paris Olympics squad as well.

Lionel Messi initially retired from international football after Copa America loss in 2016

Lionel Messi lost back-to-back Copa America finals to his former Barcelona teammate Claudio Bravo's Chile in 2015 and 2016. He was devastated after losing the 2016 final and subsequently announced his retirement.

Claudio Bravo opened up on it, saying (via AS):

"For me Messi is the best player in the world. We know too well the quality of person he is. I'll take the best player in the world. I hope he continues playing for Argentina many years."

Lionel Messi, while announcing his decision to retire back in 2016, said:

"For me, the national team is over. I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion. It's been four finals, I tried. It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn't get it, so I think it's over. I think this is best for everyone. First of all for me, then for everyone. I think there's a lot of people who want this, who obviously are not satisfied, as we are not satisfied reaching a final and not winning it. It's very hard, but the decision is taken. Now I will not try more and there will be no going back."

Lionel Messi reversed his decision and returned to the national team just months after announcing his retirement.

