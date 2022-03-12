"He also loves OM a lot" - Bamba Dieng claims Liverpool star is a big fan of Marseille

Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng has revealed that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has a soft spot for French outfit Olympique Marseille. The young forward, who plies his trade for Marseille, mentioned that the Liverpool man watches the French side's games.

Speaking in an interview with Le10 Sport, Bamba Dieng said:

“He also loves OM a lot. He told me he watches all the OM games. As soon as we arrive in the national team, he’s happy, he speaks about Marseille.

“I’d like for him to join us and play here one day.”

The Marseille star is a fan of Sadio Mane, with both players having won the AFCON trophy this year with Senegal.

Dieng spoke highly of Mane throughout the interview, saying:

“He’s an exceptional player. Sadio is someone who works hard in training and you can see it in his games.

“He’s also someone who gives us a lot of tips. In training, on penalties, he calls me, gives me ideas. He wants us to go forward, to progress.”

Mane has established himself as a vital part of the Reds' set-up, and alongside Mohamed Salah, has ushered in a new era of success at Anfield.

Liverpool could cash in on Sadio Mane this summer: Reports

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

With the Reds bringing Luis Diaz to Anfield and Sadio Mane's contract yet to be extended, it looks as though the Senegalese's time at Liverpool is nearing its end. Diaz is younger than Mane, and is already vying for the 29 year old's spot with the Reds.

Reports from Football Insider stated that the star had hoped to sign a new deal with the club already, but it has not come to fruition yet. Mane believes his performances for the Reds this season will be enough to renew his deal quickly, but the club chiefs may be thinking differently.

According to a report from Football Insider, the star is worried that the club hierarchy want him out of Anfield, and they could cash in on him this summer. However, Mane is still making regular appearances for the club and may yet renew his deal.

Alongside the Senegalese star, Mohamed Salah is also yet to sign a new deal, but the Egyptian maestro is currently the best player at Anfield. It is unlikely that the club will be willing to let him go.

