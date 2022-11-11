Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison picked former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez over Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero when asked to choose between the two.

Maddison previously played for Norwich City, a club Suarez loved playing against.

Suarez was a nightmare for the Canaries, scoring 12 goals, including three hat-tricks, in six games against them.

While Aguero is a Premier League legend in his own right, Maddison picked the Uruguayan over the Argentine.

In a recent chat with Sky Sports, Maddison said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He was so tenacious, he wasn't just pretty, he was nitty-gritty. He also had unbelievable quality. As an ex-Norwich player, I know he scored... I think score three hat-tricks or something ridiculous like that, so I'm going to go peak Luis Suarez."

After finishing the rest of his ban, Suárez returned to the Liverpool lineup and produced one of the best Premier League seasons in history

Suarez played a total of 133 games for the Reds, scoring 82 goals and providing 46 assists before leaving for Barcelona in the summer of 2014. He won just one League Cup during his time at Anfield.

Aguero, on the other hand, scored 260 goals in 390 appearances across competitions for Manchester City. The Argentine won five Premier League titles, among other honors, with the Cityzens.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauds Ben Doak's performance against Derby County

Ben Doak in action against Derby County

Ben Doak was a livewire for the Reds in their penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the League Cup on Wednesday night (November 9). Since coming on for Fabio Carvalho in the 74th minute, Doak turned out to be a constant threat for Derby.

Speaking of the youngster's performance, Klopp told the media after the game (via Liverpool's official website):

"That's Ben. His instructions were easy: do what you do all the time. He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He's good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch - him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.

"I am pretty sure his family was here tonight. I can remember when I saw the family at the AXA [Training Centre] when we signed the boy, how excited everybody was. Now having this night, it's the next step, it's cool. He showed up, obviously."

Ben Doak is set to sign his first professional contract with the club!

The Reds will next play Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12, in what will be their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

