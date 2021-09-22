"He has always been the best no matter which league he is playing in" - Former Manchester United player on Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak has heaped praise onto Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and believes the forward will be a huge success at the club.

Speaking to 888Sport, Kuszczak said he believes Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to take Manchester United back to their glory days. He explained:

"This was a massive statement because this is what Man United has needed for a long time, somebody who can lift the club from the average time it’s had since Sir Alex Ferguson left because being honest, the last couple of years, Man United have been disappointing.

"The fans haven’t been happy and with players coming and going, different coaches, they couldn't find a rhythm. But now they’ve signed Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the best player in the world, in my eyes – obviously I had a chance to play with him."

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Tomasz Kuszczak (Ex United GK):



" I will always remember Ronaldo as a great guy, a really hard-working guy with the plan, someone who believed so much on his abilities. Confidence is the most important thing in football, and he had it." Tomasz Kuszczak (Ex United GK):



" I will always remember Ronaldo as a great guy, a really hard-working guy with the plan, someone who believed so much on his abilities. Confidence is the most important thing in football, and he had it." https://t.co/Wkhv4ILxQz

Kuszczak played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for three years at Manchester United before the Portuguese superstar left the club for Real Madrid in 2009.

"Cristiano is the player who's going to change everything" - Kuszczak on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United

Kuszczak and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Manchester united for three years

Kuszcak then went on to speak about what he believes Cristiano Ronaldo can bring to Manchester United this season. The Polish goalkeeper explained that his impact is already being seen at the club and on the fans:

"But what Cristiano brings to the club is the fact he has always been the best no matter which league he is playing in. No matter whether it’s for Man Utd in the Premier League, Real Madrid in La Liga, or Juventus in Serie A, he comes in and makes a massive impact, and becomes the main guy.

"Cristiano is the player who's going to change everything. And even after the first game against Newcastle, he’s had a massive impact. We could already see the difference in the fans, the team, the way they play. It’s massive."

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored four goals in three games across all competitions for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese superstar has scored in each of the games he's played in and looks set to have a prolific 2021-22 campaign with the club.

Also Read

It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to lead the club to silverware this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo clocked a speed of 32.51 km/h against West Ham, the fastest of any player in the match 😎⚡ 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo clocked a speed of 32.51 km/h against West Ham, the fastest of any player in the match 😎⚡ https://t.co/DrJGgHRWns

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava