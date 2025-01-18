“He always did it in his career” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot backs 25-year-old star to turn fortunes around Anfield struggles

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has backed Reds striker Darwin Nunez to turn his fortunes around amid his ongoing struggles at Anfield. The Uruguayan striker has not had the best goalscoring form this season, managing just four goals and four assists in 26 games.

The 25-year-old has not scored a goal since the Reds' 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton on December 18. In the Premier League, his situation is recognizably worse, as he has not scored since their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on November 9.

Arne Slot spoke about the striker during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's upcoming league clash against Brentford. The head coach revealed his expectation that Nunez would turn things around and return to scoring goals, telling the press (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Darwin Nunez will score goals, I’m sure. He always did it in his career. Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season.”

When asked about whether the striker was struggling with confidence issues, Arne Slot added (via the club's official website):

"That's your perception and maybe the perception of other people as well – but it's not my perception that he's struggling with self-confidence... For me, it's the life of a striker – sometimes you score, sometimes you don't."

"Darwin will score his goals, like he did for this club already and he will keep doing this. But I don't see him struggling that much as the way you see it and he's still involved in goals in the last few games as well."

Liverpool will visit the Gtech Community Stadium in Middlesex to face Brentford later today (January 18).

Arne Slot warns Liverpool squad about Brentford threat

Arne Slot has warned the Reds about their upcoming match against Brentford. In his pre-match press conference, he noted the Bees' strengths and the need to find a response in order to win the game.

Slot said (via the club's official website):

"They play a high press and man-v-man very well, they go to a low block if necessary with the whole team, they can score goals in all different ways. We all know their set-piece strength of course, they can score goals in the first seconds of the game. So, there is a lot for me to prepare the team for when we play Brentford."

Slot also admitted that their ability to play a four-man defense or a five-man defense at will could pose a problem for Liverpool. The Reds currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, four points second-placed Arsenal while having a game in hand. They will look to consolidate their position with a win away from home against Brentford.

