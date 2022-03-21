"He is always driven to win and score goals" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach details impact of Lionel Messi rivalry 

Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach Aitor Karanka has revealed the impact the Portuguese superstar's rivalry with Lionel Messi has had on his success.

The Manchester United forward's storied rivalry with Messi is one that will leave a lasting legacy in football. Both have been hugely successful in their respective careers, winning trophies and personal honors in bulk.

Karanka, who coached Ronaldo as Jose Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid, has detailed the Portuguese's drive in trying to usurp Messi. He also highlighted how the Madrid-Barcelona rivalry brought the best out of everyone at the club.

Karanka told Mirror Football:

“When I was at Real Madrid, the Ronaldo-Messi competition and the Madrid-Barca rivalry made us better as a team and as individuals. Every match between the two teams was such a big challenge for everyone. It is fantastic to see him still playing for Manchester United as a proper leader – he will look for the ball and play as a striker, but when the team has difficulties he is always there.”

The forward has encountered difficulties during his second spell at Manchester United this season. But Karanka has spoken highly of Ronaldo's professionalism with the forward being the last in and out of training.

He continued:

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to have worked with Cristiano. He is a proper professional and a leader – but not one who is always shouting, but he shows he is a leader with his work ethic. He is the first player at the training ground and the last player to leave. He always is driven to win and to score goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi trying to drive their sides out of turmoil

Red Devils fans will be hoping the star leads them back to glory

To say the pair's respective moves last summer have not been disappointing would be an understatement. Both signings were seen as catalysts for Manchester United and PSG.

But the Red Devils have hit rock bottom despite Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits. He carried them through the Champions League group stages, but they eventually lost in the Round of 16. They are also struggling to finish in the Premier League top four.

Messi, meanwhile, has not hit the heights that saw him grow into one of the finest players the sport has ever seen at Barcelona. He hasn't really clicked at the Parc des Princes.

But with Mbappe likely to depart for Real Madrid, the Argentinian legend may be afforded more of a role as PSG's main man, a role he flourished in with the Blaugrana.

Ronaldo will have a new manager at Old Trafford next season and despite likely playing Europa League football next season, he is not downing tools. The Telegraph report he will stay at Old Trafford and potentially be a part of a huge transformation under the new manager.

