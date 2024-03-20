"He was always an example to follow" - Arsenal star names Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas as the player he always looked up to

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has named Real Madrid legend and his compatriot Iker Casillas as one of his idols.

Raya is currently on international duty with Spain as La Roja play Colombia (March 22) and Brazil (March 26) in two international friendlies later this month. When facing the media, the Brentford loanee was asked about his idol growing up. He replied (via Madrid Universal):

"If I've to choose, I'll go with Iker Casillas. He was always an example to follow for everything he achieved in his career."

Casillas played for Real Madrid and Porto during his legendary career, spending the lion's share in the Spanish capital. He made 725 appearances for Los Merengues, keeping 264 clean sheets. Casillas won 19 trophies with them, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles.

Casillas is a former captain of the club, as well as of Spain's national team. He made 167 appearances for La Roja, keeping 102 clean sheets. he captained the team to two UEFA Euro titles (2008, and 2012) and the FIFA World Cup (2010). Casillas was a part of Spain's consensus golden generation and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers ever.

David Raya, meanwhile, has become a key player for Arsenal since loan move from Brentford last summer. He has usurped Aaron Ramsdale as the number 1 goalkeeper and has kept 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances across competitions. Raya has so far made three appearances for Spain's senior team.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya sends well wishes to Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is yet to play a single minute this season. After returning from a prolonged ACL injury absence, the Real Madrid goalkeeper has sustained a meniscus injury on his other (right) knee. He is expected to take six to seven weeks to recover and has virtually been ruled out for the campaign.

Arsenal's Raya has now sent a recovery message to Courtois, telling the media (via Madrid Universal):

"Courtois has been the best goalkeeper in recent years, I hope he recovers soon."

In Courtois' absence, Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga have deputized for Carlo Ancelotti's team. The Ukrainian is currently the first choice between the sticks for the Madrid giants, keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 games.