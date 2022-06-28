"He was always fun to watch" - Arsenal new signing Matt Turner says sister had 'huge crush' on 35-year-old player

New Arsenal signing Matt Turner has revealed which player his sister had a "huge crush" on.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates Stadium after making 102 MLS appearances for New England Revolution across five seasons. He will likely compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the Gunners' number one spot.

The United States of America international has claimed that he has always been a huge fan of the club. He also revealed that his sister took a liking to former Gunners hitman Olivier Giroud.

Turner proclaimed (per The Daily Star):

"So I grew up in North Jersey, I didn’t play football until I was 14 years old, so as soon as that came around, the World Cup came around in 2010, I really started getting into football.

"The US had a great run in that tournament, some magical moments I’ll call it, and from there I bought my first Fifa game, my sisters both played for a youth team called The Arsenal growing up, so it was just kind of a natural connection there, and from there I began to follow the team pretty closely and so did the rest of my family.

"Obviously there’s some fun years with Olivier Giroud bagging goals, he was always fun to watch, my sister had a huge crush on him so it was pretty funny, he’s a handsome guy."

Arteta said: “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad - he was great in MLS”.



New Arsenal signing describes his memories of supporting the Gunners during the mid-2010s

Turner is one of three signings Mikel Arteta's side have made this summer alongside Fabio Vieria and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos.

The American shot-stopper will be aiming to help his new team reclaim a Champions League spot next season as he described his memories supporting the Gunners during Arsene Wenger's later years.

He stated:

"Just everyone really, from the start back then in 2013/2014, 2011/2012, those teams, Per Mertesacker, Wojciech Szczesny when he was here, just a fun team to watch, exciting, Alexis Sanchez, a lot of firing power and a lot of talent.

"So they’re a good team to support and when I went to uni I went with a bunch of guys that were from England, so they’d come over, and they’re all fans of different clubs, and so Saturday, Sunday mornings in the US were always a good time for us to watch the Prem together."

