"He has always been a great passer" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Paul Pogba for his passing ability. The Frenchman has already made seven assists in four Premier League matches this season, but Solskjaer believes Pogba's best passes are yet to result in assists.

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League encounter against Young Boys, Solskjaer opened up on Pogba's electric start to the season. But he refused to be drawn too much into the numbers.

“Paul has come back in good shape. He’s worked really hard over the summer. He’s come back lean and fit. What does an assist consist of? A square pass to Bruno [Fernandes] and he puts it in the top corner? Or a great ball for Mason [Greenwood]?

“Paul has always been a great passer and he’s not got assists from his best passes this season. I don’t pay attention to assists, it’s a social media thing. But Paul has played well for sure,” Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference.

10 - Paul Pogba is the only player to have recorded as many as 10 assists in the Premier League in 2021, while his seven assists in Man Utd's opening four games is the most any player has registered in the first four matches of a Premier League season. Creator. pic.twitter.com/J1L9ZK1nrM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

'There is a huge difference from last season' - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Ahead of the start of the ongoing Premier League season, Pogba had revealed that he was happy at Manchester United. It put an end to rumors linking him with an immediate move away from the club.

"To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back, I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good," he told TV2 (via Goal) .

"There is a huge difference from last season. Last season I had corona[virus] and no seasonal run-up, so it took a long time to get back in shape. This season I have trained, I have had a good start and I have been healthy. I feel much better and it makes a huge difference physically."

Pogba's current contract with Manchester United runs down at the end of the current season. But according to reputed football journalist David Ornstein, the 28-year-old is leaning towards signing a new deal with United after being swayed by the club's brilliant summer transfer window.

🚨 Exclusive: Paul Pogba leaning towards signing new Manchester United contract. Saturday had major impact on 28yo’s thinking over future. Many factors to consider but now a genuine chance that once talks resume an extension may follow @TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/KlK4HsrZtm — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 13, 2021

