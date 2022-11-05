“He always greets me” – Manchester United winger offers honest opinion on ‘incredible’ Cristiano Ronaldo with ‘very human’ verdict

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his behavior off the pitch.

Pellistri is yet to make a senior appearance for the team. The Uruguayan, however, is spending time with the first team.

He has found Ronaldo's influence to be a positive and has been left amazed by the Portuguese star's work ethic. Despite being 37, Ronaldo remains one of the hardest workers in world football. He still respects the roots that made him one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game.

"He's always one of the first in and one of the last out. You always hear those things, but I can confirm that. He's also very human. He asked me about my injury . He's amazing as a person." Facundo Pellistri on Ronaldo: "He's always one of the first in and one of the last out. You always hear those things, but I can confirm that. He's also very human. He asked me about my injury . He's amazing as a person." https://t.co/dE2ZPhpVTY

Pellistri was also left touched by the human side that Cristiano Ronaldo has. He was also impressed by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. While speaking to ESPN, the youngster said (via United in focus):

“Ten Hag really likes to press up high and for the team to be the protagonist. You can see that United are starting to at least win more games and I think that by the end of the year things will go well. What most caught my attention about Cristiano Ronaldo? When I saw him I was impressed by him.

"But yes, he is always one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. Besides, he’s very human. As much as he is one of the biggest stars that exist in football and in the world, he is always attentive to everything. He always greets me and asks me about my injury, as a person he is incredible, as a player we already know what he is.”

Ronaldo has always been one of the leaders of every team that he has played in. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he continues to amaze his peers even in the latter stages of his glorious career.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Aston Vila?

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the past three games for Manchester United. He has managed a goal and an assist in those games.

He is certainly in contention to be a part of the starting XI of the United team against Aston Villa on Sunday, 6 November. The two sides will collide in a Premier League clash.

Erik ten Hag's side will make the trip to Villa Park for an important Premier League clash. The Red Devils are currently in the fifth spot in the table with 23 points on the board from 12 games.

