“He always lets you down - not on this occasion” - Tim Sherwood makes honest admission about Liverpool star after win over Brentford

Tim Sherwood has made an interesting claim about Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after the Reds' 4-1 Premier League win against Brentford on Saturday, February 17.

Jurgen Klopp's side turned out a commanding performance at the Gtech Stadium to brush the Bees aside. Nunez went off at half time due to a suspected injury after opening the scoring in the 35th minute.

Attacker Diogo Jota latched onto a Virgil van Dijk long ball to set Nunez off on the counter. The Uruguayan, with all the time in the world, chipped it past Brentford custodian Mark Flekken to open the scoring.

Analysing Nunez's goal, Sherwood said on the Premier League Productions show (via The Boot Room):

"It’s a crude clearance from van Dijk. That is unbelievable vision from Diogo Jota to see Darwin Nunez.

"When he gets time, he always lets you down – not on this occasion. He flicks it seven feet in the air. It’s a wonderful finish. A lot of credit has to go to this lad."

Nunez continued his fine run of form this season with the opener. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 games across competitions.

Apart from Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister (55'), Mohamed Salah (68'), and Cody Gakpo (86') also got on the scoresheet to help the league leaders take all three points. Ivan Toney's 75th-minute goal was only a consolation for Brentford.

Liverpool have 57 points from 25 games and lead second-placed Arsenal by two points. The Gunners beat Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor in a later kick-off to stay within touch of the leaders.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides update on Darwin Nunez's fitness

Liverpool suffered a triple injury blow against Brentford. Apart from Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were also taken off.

Klopp said that Jones suffered a knock on his shin and also expressed worry about Jota. About Nunez's substitution, the Reds boss said (via the club's website):

“Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little, but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the break, and that’s what we did. So, we took him off and brought Cody on, and that worked out really well.”

Liverpool return to action on February 21 against Luton Town in the Premier League at Anfield.