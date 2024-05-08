“He always loses” - Aaron Ramsdale names Arsenal teammate who never wins 5-a-side games in training

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has named teammate Cedric Soares as a player who always loses 5-a-side matches in training.

The 32-year-old defender is still on the books of the Gunners, but his contract is out this summer. Cedric has played a minimal part under Mikel Arteta this season, having made three Premier League appearances, comprising just 59 minutes of English top-flight action.

Ramsdale, who has also lost his place to David Raya this season in the Arsenal goal, said about Cedric (via The Boot Room):

"Cedric is on there as well. The black cap, he always loses at five-a-side, he lost today."

The Portugal international and Ramsdale have shared the pitch 24 times across competitions for the Gunners so far. It is unlikely that the pair will play beside one another at Emirates again.

Cedric has found it extremely hard to fight for minutes after Ben White locked down the right-back position this season. Additionally, Takehiro Tomiyasu can play the role and is currently seen as the second-choice full-back down that side in case of an injury to White.

Amid these circumstances, it is believed that the former Southampton defender will leave the Emirates at the end of the campaign. So far, he's made 64 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging two goals and five assists.

When Aaron Ramsdale named ex-Arsenal player as his funniest teammate

Matt Turner

Aaron Rasmdale named former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner as his funniest teammate while speaking in an interview in March 2023. When asked by CBS Sport if he's the most hilarious one in the squad, Rasmdale claimed Turner to be the funniest.

The USA international spent the 2022/23 season at the Emirates, where he largely played second-fiddle to Ramsdale. Opening up about an incident on Turner, Rasmdale said (via GOAL):

"Just American, Americanisms. We played Man City in the FA Cup. Kevin De Bruyne went to speak to the ref, and Matt Turner's response was, 'Relax, dog! It's a dogfight out there'. He's going to war, man. It's a dogfight out there, man."

Turner was sold to Nottingham Forest before the start of the 2023/24 season for a reported fee of £10 million. Overall, he's made 21 appearances across competitions for his current employers, keeping three clean sheets.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper played just seven matches for the Gunners and kept four clean sheets in the process.