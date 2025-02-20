“He always needed an example of a player who was alone” - Raphael Varane on ‘conflict’ created by Ten Hag at Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Rafael Varane has revealed what caused conflict between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portuguese legend emotionally returned to Old Trafford 12 years after his first departure, but his second coming went awry after his relationship with the Dutch manager deteriorated.

In a recent interview with the Athletic, the World Cup-winning defender revealed that the former Ajax manager looked to rule the club by cultivating an atmosphere of fear. In quotes via Goal, the former Real Madrid star said:

“He always needed an example of a player who was alone the entire time he was at Manchester. He did that with at least one important player on the team. He was always in conflict with certain leaders of the group. That is his way of managing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in the winter of 2022 after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he blasted the Dutch manager for his methods. Erik Ten Hag was sacked in October 2024 after leading the club to its worst position in the Premier League era. In his 128 games at the club, he averaged 1.84 points per game.

In September 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his feelings about former Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman arrived at the club to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who signed him and quickly fell out with the Portuguese superstar.

Speaking about his relationship with the former Ajax manager with his former teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo revealed he had no love lost for the Dutchman, saying via The Guardian:

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. I’m not happy the way it all happened, but in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it’s done, already done. To prove that I’m right or wrong, this is not my issue any more. I say what I have to say and for me it’s done."

The legendary Portuguese forward concluded by reiterating he still held Manchester United close to his heart, saying:

“But to be honest with you, what I wish for Manchester, it’s what I wish for me. The best they can make, again the best team they can, and I love that club. I’m not that kind of guy that forgot the past.”

Cristiano Ronaldo played 1057 minutes across 16 games for Erik Ten Hag, scoring three times and providing two assists before he left the club in the winter of 2022. He now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro-League, while the Dutch manager remains unemployed following his dismissal from Old Trafford.

