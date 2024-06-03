“He always showed Liverpool clips in training” - Ex-Reds goalkeeper explains why Anfield switch is ‘perfect’ for Arne Slot

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld has explained why the move to Anfield is a perfect one for fellow Dutchman Arne Slot. It comes after the Feyenoord manager left the Eredivisie for the Premier League, taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Slot was announced by the legendary German manager, who provided the crowd with a chant for Slot in the last game of the season. It seems like a big jump for the Dutch head coach to move from Feyenoord to a massive club like the Reds.

According to Westerveld, who made 44 appearances at Anfield as a goalkeeper. He spoke to LFCTV, explained why the head coach is perfect for the role (via Anfield Watch):

"The minute I heard Arne's name (linked), I was like, 'Yeah, that's actually a perfect fit.' Over the years people talk about Arne in Holland and they always compared him with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

"He always showed Liverpool clips during training sessions and analysing games. He was showing Liverpool clips on how to play. He's playing in a similar style. It's been well-documented how he plays, what he wants in a team."

Slot led Feyenoord to win the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup in the last two seasons. However, it isn't all about his playing style, as Westerveld also focused on the Dutch coach's man management:

"He's also a genuine nice guy. He's always in for a joke, which is really important because it gives a sort of balance in the team, in the group – focus, train hard, have a laugh when you can. Take the pressure off certain situations but never lose the focus on winning games.

"It's easy to motivate the first XI but if you talk about the players that are on the bench, 12 to 25, they're all happy with him as well in all the clubs he's trained, so that's really important and says enough as well."

Liverpool return to interest in Khephren Thuram following Jurgen Klopp exit

The Reds are making preparations for a rather busy summer transfer window, as they prepare for a new era at the club. After nine years, Jurgen Klopp has left of his own volition, and the club have signed up Arne Slot to take over the reins.

Ahead of the next season, the Dutchman is reportedly set to improve his options in midfield by reigniting interest in French midfielder Khephren Thuram. Liverpool had been interested in the 23-year-old defensive midfielder earlier, but they made no moves for him in previous transfer windows.

However, according to TuttoJuve (via TeamTalk), they are in talks with the Nice midfielder's representatives. That comes after an impressive season for Thuram, who made 29 appearances for the Nice in Ligue 1 and helped them reach the UEFA Europa League.