“He is always there and trains, even when he has a day off" - Former USMNT star lauds the attitude of Arsenal superstar

Former USMNT star Janusz Michallik has been left astounded by Bukayo Saka's work ethic. Saka has established himself as one of the best wingers on the planet over the past couple of years with his eye-catching performances for club and country.

Saka is only 23-years-old and is widely tipped to have a great future in the game. He has been a talismanic presence for Arsenal in their revival under Mikel Arteta.

The young Englishman has now received high praise from former US men's national team star Janusz Michallik who claims that Saka 'always trains' even on his 'day off'.

Saka has got off to a great start to the 2023-24 season, scoring five goals and five assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

Discussing Saka's rise on ESPN, Michalik said:

“Saka, just watching him week in and week out, be it for Arsenal or England. It’s absolutely incredible.

“He does have that attitude. Everyone has read or listened to podcasts on how he treats the game. Nothing matters to him, but the game."

He also said:

“He is always there and trains, even when he has a day off, he is always in the training room. Taking care of his body and wanting to be that special player that he already is.”

Arsenal awaiting Bukayo Saka's return from injury

Saka was a standout performer for Arteta's side as they gave Manchester City a run for their money in the 2022-23 Premier League title race. The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 appearances in the league last term.

Before the international break, Saka suffered a hamstring injury and wasn't available for the game against Manchester City. Arsenal ended up beating City 1-0 despite playing without their star player. Prior to the game, Arteta had said:

"He felt something and then you are tempted to risk him, but he was unable to train yesterday so that put him out of the game straight away. It’s a blow not to have him but we have lost players in recent weeks and have adapted to it.

"He is a really important player, there is no question about that, but the team has to use the resources that we have to make it, even without him."

There is still no definitive return date for Saka's return from injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.