"He was not always valued enough at Real Madrid" - Rivaldo explains why he understands Casemiro's decision to swap European champions for Manchester United

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed compatriot Casemiro's decision to swap Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid earlier this summer. They have forked out an initial sum of £60 million to acquire the midfielder's services.

The 30-year-old thus put an end to his nine-and-a-half-year association with Los Blancos. He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Red Devils, who hold the option of extending it by another 12 months.

Despite the financial outlay of the transfer, many have questioned Casemiro's decision to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United. It is worth noting that the English giants do not even offer Champions League football.

However, Rivaldo has insisted that the Brazil international's decision is understandable. The former Barcelona forward endorsed his fellow countryman's choice to embark on a new journey after enjoying significant success in Spain. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Brazilian midfielder Casemiro left Madrid after winning five Champions League medals and, although it may seem strange that he left the European Champions to sign for Manchester United, I understand his decision."

"He has won everything in Spain and surely at 30 years old this is an opportunity to get a good contract and have a new experience in another country at a top club."

Rivaldo went on to tip Casemiro to be a catalyst for change should Manchester United make progress in the coming years. Meanwhile, he claimed that the Brazilian was not always appreciated enough at Santiago Bernabeu. He wrote:

"Moreover, if United improve in the near future he will be one of those responsible for their resurgence. He was not always valued enough at Real Madrid, because he did not score many goals."

It now remains to be seen if Casemiro can hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

How did Manchester United new signing Casemiro fare for Real Madrid?

Casemiro joined Real Madrid's youth ranks from Sao Paulo in January 2013. He spent the rest of the 2013-14 season on loan at the Brazilian club before returning to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

The defensive midfielder, who also had two loan stints with FC Porto, went on to establish himself as a key player for Los Blancos. He made 336 appearances across all competitions for them.

Casemiro scored 31 goals and provided 29 assists from those matches. He also helped the Spanish giants win 18 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

