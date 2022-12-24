"He was always in his own world" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former Sporting teammate claims Portuguese superstar was not a 'sociable person' at the club

Marius Niculae played nine matches with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Sporting CP in the 2022-03 season. The Romanian has now revealed that Ronaldo was never a sociable person and used to live in his own world.

Speaking to Digi Sport Special, he said (via MARCA):

"He wasn't a sociable person. We always tried to get him to come to the table to eat with us, but he was always in his own world. He would go to the gym alone. Sometimes, after training, we would all go out to eat, but he never came."

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for both of Portugal's knockout matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Niculae has revealed that he believes the Portuguese group doesn't get along anymore with the 37-year-old. The former Sporting player said:

"I think the group didn't accept him as well anymore. Pepe is the only one he gets along with. I've seen some photos, Bruno Fernandes has avoided him a bit."

Ronaldo is currently without a club after his exit from Manchester United as a result of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Niculae opined that Ronaldo will perhaps move to Al Nassr or the USA as his next destination. He said:

"The statements he made in that interview (with Piers Morgan) were decisive in his departure from Manchester United. I think he will choose Al Nassr or America. Then, from what I have read, I think he wants to go into films and Hollywood."

Cristiano Ronaldo defended by Real Madrid defender

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo has lost a yard or two from his game. Real Madrid defender David Alaba, however, believes that the Portuguese deserves nothing but immense respect for what he has done for the game. He told Servus TV (via Madrid Universal):

“What he has done in the last 15 years, I am personally really grateful for. He has helped shape our generation. What he has achieved is unbelievable. It’s sad and a shame that you have to see scenes like that or read such things about him.”

