“He is having an amazing season” – Patrice Evra feels 29-year-old Arsenal star has become truly great this term

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra recently lauded Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for his performances this season.

The Ghanaian has been crucial for the Gunners this term. He has made 26 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals. Partey found the back of the net as Mikel Arteta's side picked up a comeback 3-2 win against Bournemouth at home on March 4.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Evra singled out Partey as a player who has been phenomenal for Arsenal this term. The retired left-back said (via HITC):

“He is having an amazing season. If you remember, he did that volley, I felt that even my TV screen fell off the wall! My house was vibrating! He is having a great season.”

Partey started the comeback against Bournemouth as he made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute of the Premier League game on Saturday. Goals from Ben white and Reiss Nelson completed the win for Arteta's side.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the win against Bournemouth

Arsenal players displayed their mettle and character during the 3-2 win against Bournemouth. Despite finding themselves down by a scoreline of 2-0, the north Londoners were able to showcase their true fighting spirit.

A performance like this can often serve as a boost to the team's morale.

Arteta was quizzed about the impact of the performance and he replied:

"That’s four in a row - winning four games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult. We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate more belief."

He added:

"Today, a lot of things went against the team. Our fault for the first one, then the fact we weren’t scoring, the situation with Leo, the set-play they had when they scored. The team still found a way to win the game and that’s really positive."

Arsenal @Arsenal A picture that tells a thousand words 🤯 A picture that tells a thousand words 🤯 https://t.co/N4pbeakAit

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League table with 62 points on the board from 23 matches. They will return to action on March 9, in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg showdown away against Sporting CP.

Poll : 0 votes