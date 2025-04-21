“He is among the best in the world” - Lionel Messi teammate Nico Paz names Barcelona star as player he’d ‘like’ to play with

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Nico Paz has named Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the player he looks forward to lining up alongside most in his career. The youngster has been in impressive form this season for Serie A side Como, and has become a regular for the Argentine national team.

Paz has become one of the most spoken about players in Europe this season, having joined Como from Real Madrid last summer. The 20-year-old has starred in Italy, with his displays earning him an opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi for the national team.

The attacking midfielder revealed in an interview with the official Como website that he feels fortunate to have played alongside the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. The youngster named Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal as one player he wishes to play with, a surprising choice given his Real Madrid roots.

"A player I'd like to play with? I was fortunate enough to already play at Real Madrid, and to do it with people like Vinicius and Jude Bellingham. If I had to name another now, I’d say Lamine Yamal, he is among the best in the world."

Lamine Yamal has been impressive for Barcelona this season, playing a major part in their pursuit of three major honours. The 17-year-old finished in the top ten of the 2024 Ballon d'Or voting, is the reigning Golden Boy, and won the 2024 Kopa Trophy.

Nico Paz has scored six times and provided seven assists for Como in Serie A this season, earning rave reviews. The young midfielder has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, with Inter Milan also keeping tabs on his situation.

Nico Paz names Barcelona icon Lionel Messi as greatest ever

Como star Nico Paz has named Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time. The midfielder is teammates with the Inter Miami man, and they play together for La Albiceleste.

Paz spoke with his club's website about a number of topics, including the best moment of his young career so far. The rising star quickly named the experience of playing alongside Messi as the most significant moment of his career. He also named the Inter Miami great as the best in history.

“That was the best moment of my life so far. It was incredible, playing with the best in history. I am so happy and grateful to have experienced this moment."

Nico Paz debuted for Argentina in October 2024 and recorded an assist for Lionel Messi in their 6-0 win over Bolivia. The youngster has been shining under former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas in Italy, and has been tipped for a big future in the game.

