“He was very angry and nasty with me” – Model claims Premier League star sent ‘abusive’ messages after she refused to send him nudes

Model Alyssa Jay has claimed that an Everton footballer slid into her DMs and demanded her nudes. However, she ended up blocking him after he replied with abusive messages when she refused.

Footballers sliding into DMs have become common, with several models revealing that players have approached them. Alyssa is the latest to come out with the messages and has shown them to the Daily Star.

Speaking on the Option One Podcast, the model claimed that the unnamed Everton footballer was angry soon after she rejected his request for nudes. Alyssa went on to reveal that he was insistent on getting the photos from her but to no avail.

"He was like 'are you going to send me photos' and I refused and he was like 'do you actually not know I am' and he asked who I thought I was too. He was very angry and nasty with me. He sent abusive messages. He kept saying 'I want to see you' and 'send me some photos now, send me photos now' and he was pestering me to a point. It was mad."

She added:

"The thing that shocked me was the 'do you not know who I am' bit. I knew who he was because he messaged me on Instagram but I don't watch football to be fair, I'm not a big football person. I could see who he was from Instagram but it doesn't mean anything. I think with footballers power just goes to their head."

Model Alyssa Jay claims she was fired from job

Alyssa Jay has claimed that she was fired from her HR job because of her OnlyFans gig. She added that the company was not in favor of her photos and called them unprofessional.

She said on the podcast:

"They don't actually care [about the racy modelling] and they have no issue at all. The guys are really good about it. Sometimes I will go in, and they will be like 'did you get any weird callers' and it's like 'yeah every week'. It is more out of curiosity and they ask questions, but there is no judgment there at all."

She added:

"The place I worked at before, it wasn't about Babestation, I was actually fired for having OnlyFans. It was a bizarre situation. I was in HR and they said it was unprofessional that I had OnlyFans. A guy that worked with the company who I never met and had never spoken to before was apparently going round showing photos of me to people."

Poll : 0 votes