"He is so annoying", "Never try that nonsense" - Fans unhappy with Lionel Messi for his actions despite Inter Miami win

Inter Miami fans have expressed their displeasure with captain Lionel Messi for his actions in their 3-2 win over D.C United in the MLS. The 38-year-old led the Herons to a second successive victory, one that moves them to within eight points of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union.

Messi scored a brace for the Herons as they picked up all three points in front of their fans at the Chase Stadium. The Argentine great took his MLS tally for the season to 22 goals in as many games but passed up an opportunity for a 23rd goal in the second half of the encounter.

Argentine teenager Mateo Silvetti won a penalty shortly after his introduction off the bench in the second half, and Messi allowed him to take the spot-kick, having missed his attempt against Charlotte FC. The 19-year-old from Newells's Old Boy's followed suit, seeing his effort come back off the frame of the goal.

Inter Miami's fans were unhappy with Lionel Messi's decision to allow the youngster to take the penalty, and a number of them took to X to make their thoughts known.

A fan pointed out that Messi could have had a hat trick if he was more selfish.

MugFPL @PandaNoComply Sometimes I wish Messi was more selfish, could’ve been his hat trick 🕊️

Another fan called out the Argentina international for almost costing Inter Miami.

Iruoha Winner @IruohaWinner @InterMiamiCF @FLBlue Messi should never try that nonsense again. Giving that penalty to another person, wasn't a good idea. First kill off the game, before doing such. If they drew this game, that moment will be remember, because such could cost the supporters shield.

A fan lamented Messi's decision to pass up the penalty opportunity.

Harry Kiels @harrykiels Messi too foolish mehn, take that penalty ffs

Another fan made a light-hearted jab at the forward for scoring yet another brace.

mahf @itiswhatitiz__ Messi gave a penalty and hit the bar but still managed to get his usual brace. Brace Man fr

A fan expressed their annoyance at Messi's attitude in the Golden Boot race.

~clxtch @ney2maa Messi in a golden boot race and he gives away his penalty to a youngster who just debuted last week. He’s so annoying man… every single time he’s in a race

Lionel Messi appeared to trust in youngster Silvetti, who has appeared in each of the Herons' last two games off the bench. The talented forward got a chance to feature due to the absence of Luis Suarez, Allen Obando, and Fafa Picault from the squad.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to vital win over D.C United

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was the center of attraction for his side as they claimed a 3-2 win over D.C United. The Herons moved up to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings after an impressive display in front of their fans.

Messi set up strike partner Tadeo Allende to open the scoring after 36 minutes, and the Herons took the lead into the break. Christian Benteke powered home a header for D.C United just eight minutes into the second half, levelling the match.

In the 66th minute, Jordi Alba set up former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to put his side ahead once more. The forward scored his second of the game in the 85th minute, following a pass from Sergio Busquets. D.C United pulled one back through Jacob Murrell in stoppage time, but Inter Miami held on for the win.

