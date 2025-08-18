“He asked me who I was and how much I was paid” - ‘Arrogant’ Cristiano Ronaldo accused of mocking player’s wages by ex-LaLiga star

Former Osasuna star Walter Pandiani has branded Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo as 'arrogant'. He claims that the Portuguese superstar questioned who he was and asked how much he was being paid in wages by the club.

Speaking to AS, Pandiani recalled an incident from 2011 when he was involved in a brawl with Ronaldo. He claims that the Osasuna fans had riled up the Real Madrid forward during the warm-up, and the Portuguese superstar took his frustration out on the players.

The former striker recalled Ronaldo pushing a player from Osasuna after a foul against Real Madrid, starting a brawl between the players from the two sides. He added that the Al-Nassr captain did not like getting pushed and started questioning who the Osasuna player was and how much he was earning. He told AS:

"The crowd at El Sadar is very aggressive, and they were whistling and insulting him from the moment he came out to warm up. That p***ed him off, and while practicing free kicks, he was shooting at the crowd. [After] a foul against Madrid, Cristiano pushed my team-mate [Javier] Camunas and I went to defend him."

"I pushed him [Ronaldo], and he asked me who I was and how much I was paid. The brawl continued in the changing room tunnel with him and Sergio Ramos. I was very angry, and so were they. I didn't like his attitude at all. He was an arrogant guy. As a goalscorer, he was tremendous, but his behaviour left a lot to be desired."

Javier Camuñas, the player Cristiano Ronaldo initially pushed in the brawl, ended up scoring the lone goal of the match. Osasuna registered a 1-0 win over Real Madrid, who had the likes of Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Kaka, Karim Benzema, and Mesut Ozil starting, along with the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo once hit out at ex-FIFA president for mocking him

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter mocked Cristiano Ronaldo during a Q&A session at Oxford University in 2013. The then-president claimed that Lionel Mesi was a 'good boy' while the Real Madrid legend was 'like a commander on the field of play' before doing a comical walk.

Ronaldo was furious with the video, and took to his Facebook page and wrote:

"This video shows clearly the respect and consideration that Fifa has for me, for my club and my country. Much is explained now. I wish Mr Blatter health and a long life, with the certainty that he will continue to witness, as he deserves, the successes of his favourite teams and players."

Real Madrid also wrote a letter to FIFA regarding Blatter's mocking of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former president ultimately apologized on Twitter (now X) for his actions.

