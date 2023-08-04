Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has always kept his dating life private. However, his ex-girlfriend, Yoo So-young, once opened up about their first meeting on a podcast.

After years of speculation, South Korean football star, Son Heung-min, confirmed his relationship with actress, Yoo So-young, in November 2015. However, the couple later decided to part ways in 2016.

While taking on a podcast named "Jung Young Jin and Choi Wook's Fiery Friday Night Show," So-young admitted that she was not aware of Son when they crossed paths for the very first time.

"Yes! I like watching soccer but I don't know which player is who. This is the first time I'm revealing this but I didn't know who he was at first." Yoo So-young said during the podcast.

So-young also stated that she told the Tottenham star that she was only aware of the name of one football player, which was Ahn Jung Hwan during the time. She also affirmed that her answer left the South Korean star startled.

"I'm sorry. I only know about Ahn Jung Hwan'. He seemed very startled. He asked me, 'You don't know me?' My friend spoke up for me and explained that I really don't know who he is. I was having a meal with my peers and I got to meet him while I was with them. We didn't meet at a club." Yoo So-young added.

Nevertheless, despite parting ways, Yoo So-young has always been supportive of his ex-boyfriend's football career.

Son Heung-min will stay in Premier League despite offers from Saudi Arabia

Bayern Munich, the German champions, have been chasing Harry Kane since the start of the summer transfer window. Moreover, their interest in the England captain has become apparent because Kane has entered the last year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Consequently, in this critical situation, Son Heung-min has come forward to support his team. The 31-year-old was earlier linked with a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia. However, during the pre-match press conference in Perth, the South Korean star stated that he'd prefer to stay in north London.

“Especially last season I suffered physically. This is not the Sonny that I know. So I want to prove that this season I’m the Sonny that we all know. I want to prove that to myself and I want to give back to the club where I belong." Son Heung-min said (via All Football).

After winning the Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season of the Premier League, Son Heung-min had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Suffering from injuries, he only managed to score a total of 10 goals last season for Tottenham.