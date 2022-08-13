“He is assuring us that some things are not allowed” – Jadon Sancho reveals punishment implemented by Ten Hag for Manchester United forwards during training

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has revealed how Erik ten Hag is showing the Red Devils' players that failure is not an option for them.

Ten Hag enjoyed a fruitful four-and-a-half stint with Ajax before moving to England earlier this summer. He helped the Dutch giants to a total of six trophies, including three Eredivisie titles.

Manchester United have now tasked the 52-year-old with the responsibility of taking them back to the top. They are hopeful that the manager can replicate his Ajax success at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils showed signs of improvement under Ten Hag during the pre-season, winning three of their six friendlies. Their victories included a 4-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Liverpool in Thailand.

Sancho has now lifted the lid on how much intensity the Dutch tactician demands of his players. Providing a glimpse into Ten Hag's methods, the Manchester United forward disclosed that forwards are required to do five press ups if they lose in an attack versus defense drill. He told Premier League Productions [via the Manchester Evening News]:

"He [Ten Hag] is definitely intense, as you can see in the pre-season. Let's say we do attack vs defence and the defence score, the attackers have to do five press ups."

"He is assuring us that some things are not allowed - especially in transition play. We are all taking that in and we are taking it in well."

Manchester United players will be hopeful of reaping the rewards of their efforts in training under Ten Hag soon.

Ten Hag's Manchester United stint got off to a poor start

While the Red Devils showed signs of promise during the pre-season, they failed to replicate that in their season opener last weekend. They succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their first league match of the campaign.

Ten Hag thus saw his time at Old Trafford get off to a losing start last Sunday (August 7). He will be determined to set the record straight when his side return to action later today (August 13).

Manchester United are scheduled to face Brentford away from home this evening. They will have set their eyes on earning their first victory of the season against Thomas Frank's side.

The Bees go into the match against Ten Hag and Co on the back of a 2-2 draw against Leicester City last weekend. They will also be hopeful of claiming their first three points of the campaign.

