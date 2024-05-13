“He attracts attention” - Fabrizio Romano explains how Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival transformed Saudi football

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently reflected on how Cristiano Ronaldo has changed the landscape of the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

The Portuguese legend joined SPL giants Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. The move came after Ronaldo mutually terminated his Manchester United contract on November 21, 2022.

Since his move to the Middle East, Ronaldo has helped Saudi football grow leaps and bounds in terms of its popularity. Viewers across the globe can now watch the league on TV and various streaming platforms.

Romano has highlighted how Ronaldo's presence has been beneficial to the league in terms of attracting star power.

Romano said (via Al Nasse Zone on X):

"Cristiano Ronaldo changed everything in the Saudi league. When an entire industry and an entire organization like Cristiano Ronaldo moves to a league, he attracts attention."

"Cristiano Ronaldo completelty changed the Saudi league. There are a large number of players and agents who became believers in coming to the league after he came," Romano added.

Since Ronaldo's transfer, superstars like Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Aymeric Laporte, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more have moved to the SPL. The growing list looks set to enhance more with time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tearing apart the Saudi Pro League this season

Since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has not only mesmerized fans with his star power, but the Portugal captain has also been producing stellar performances on the pitch.

He has been rampant in front of the goal this season. The 39-year-old has scored 33 goals and has provided 10 assists in 28 SPL appearances and is the league's leading scorer. His overall tally for the season is 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 matches.

Al-Nassr, however, were unable to win the SPL this season. Al-Hilal have already become champions of the 2023-24 edition. Ronaldo does have a chance to finish the season with a trophy as the Knights of Najd play Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final.