"He has that aura", "Clear on and off the field" - Fans react hilariously as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta models for British GQ

Fans online reacted as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's pictures as a model for the British magazine GQ were shared on social media.

Arteta, a former captain of the Gunners, has helped the north London club grow significantly since being appointed the club's manager in 2019. He led them to a Premier League title challenge last season, failing short right towards the end. The Spaniard is arguably one of the best young managers in world football at the moment.

While Arteta's qualities as a manager are undeniable, he recently showed that he is not bad as a model either. In the latest shoot for the famous GQ magazine, the Spaniard looked classy as ever.

One fan commented about the photos:

"He has that Aura meanwhile certain clubs have “Poch” and “Ange”."

Another fan commented:

"Clear on and off the field."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta featured as a model for British GQ:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Kai Havertz

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million during the summer transfer window.

The German was a key player for the Blues before his move to Stamford Bridge. Havertz made 139 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.

While there have been ups and downs in his form at Chelsea, Havertz could flourish in north London with Mikel Arteta at the helm. The Spanish manager spoke about what to expect from the former Bayer Leverkusen man this season, telling the media (via Football.London):

"He has played the majority of the minutes as an attacking midfielder but he can play on the right, he has played as a winger, coming inside as a No9, as a false No9, so we will see."

He added:

"We are seeing a lot of things, the team gives you a lot of information every day and some connections and relationships that you didn’t expect."

"Sometimes you feel ‘look what is happening there’ and it is natural. So we have to have our eyes open to that and not just close the door to something because that is not the best thing to do."

Throughout his Chelsea career Havertz has often played as the leading striker, which is perhaps not his natural position. He is expected to play in midfield for Arsenal.