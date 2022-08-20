“He is awful”, “don’t deserve to start” – Arsenal fans ‘disappointed’ with inclusion of 23-year-old star in playing XI against Bournemouth 

Arsenal fans are unhappy with the inclusion of captain Martin Odegaard for their clash against Bournemouth on August 20.

The Gunners have started off the season in impressive fashion, winning both of their first two fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League season's curtain raiser before claiming a 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

Odegaard started both of those games and was handed the club captaincy in the summer.

But his performances seem to have drawn the ire of Gunners fans, with many unhappy to see him line up against Bournemouth.

Some want to see Emile Smith-Rowe or Fabio Vieira handed an opportunity at the expense of the Norweigan attacker.

Arsenal @Arsenal Same starting XI...



Let's get the same result!



#BOUARS Same starting XI...Let's get the same result! 📋 Same starting XI...Let's get the same result! 👊#BOUARS

Meanwhile, it is an unchanged starting XI that beat Leicester last time out with Aaron Ramsdale starting in goal.

Ben White continues to play at right-back with the impressive William Saliba starting alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the center of defense.

New signing Oleksandr Zinchenko is at left back whilst Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka join Odegaard in midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka start on the wings whilst Gabriel Jesus starts up front.

The Brazilian will look to continue his impressive form having scored a double last time out.

Arsenal look likely to be a real threat this season but fans are somewhat dissatisfied with Odegaard's involvement.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter responding to the news that the former Real Madrid is picked once again:

Arsenal laying down a statement of intent

Jesus is flourishing in north London

The Gunners' start to the season is the polar opposite to the way in which they started last season.

Arteta's side kicked off that campaign with three straight defeats, including a 2-1 defeat to Brentford on the opening day.

It was perhaps the slow start to the north London side's season which saw them miss out on a top-four finish.

Arsenal have certainly kicked off the new season with a real statement of intent with Arteta's signings paying dividends.

Zinchenko and Jesus have come into the side and feel like they have been part of the team for years.

Meanwhile, Saliba has returned from his eye-catching loan spell with Marseille and feels like a new signing for the Gunners.

Arteta is certainly impressed with Odegaard too despite reservations from certain fans.

He told Sky Sports why he had handed the attacker the club captaincy:

"The way other people look at him, the way they respect him, the way they admire him, the values that he has as a human being and how he represents those values through the club. He's an exceptional football player that wants to play the way we want to play and he's so hungry to make this club successful. That's the reason."

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett